How To Save Money On Food During This Economic Recession In Nigeria

It’s not news that economic hardship is rapidly ravaging our country, Nigeria. In several places especially in market places, the new slogan is, ‘yesterday’s price is today’s price’. It’s becoming an Herculean task to live comfortably, let alone, afford basic necessities such as food.

People now find it hard to eat the basic three-square meals per day. Before you expect help from anyone, you’d first have to help yourself.

Isn’t it said that, ‘heaven help this who help themselves?’ To helping yourself first, here are some practical ways to save the money on food:

Identify your needs and wants

The first step that would help you is to know the difference between what you want and what you need. Sometimes, it’s not everything you need you end up buying when you go grocery shopping because you have spent the larger amount on the items you can do without.

A pro tip for you, before you go shopping, while making your list, look out for those things around your house that you buy and do not end using it, make sure not to buy them again. You likely do not need them.

Plan your money

Sounds funny but it is very important that every penny that leaves your pocket is accounted for. If you plan to spend 200k on shopping this week and the bill is exceeding the budget plan, maybe you look through the items you have picked, you might just find something you would not likely find very useful.

Avoid impulsive buying!

This is one of the most important ways to save money. When you draft out a plan, be sure to stick to it. Don’t go round the market buying everything you see. Women are very guilty of this. Once their eyes spot something, especially new trending items, they will just be adding to cart and end up spending a ton of money on something trivial and unimportant. If you are fond of doing that, desist from it today.

Buy in bulk

Bulk buying of food items especially the imperishable products such as Spaghetti, Rice, Tin tomatoes, etc. If you have the funds, you might as well try this method, you’ll eventually get some products. Also, there are people that may not have the capacity to buy in bulk, this advice is for you. Get two, three or more of your friends interested in buying in bulk, you all can contribute money together to buy it, then share respectively.

Don’t go window shopping

Many would be surprised seeing this tip. You might believe there’s no harm in looking, after all, you don’t intend to buy it but window shopping will have seeing many beautiful items you don’t usually come by easily then you get tempted to buy it. The best way to avoid it is by avoiding window shopping. Go shopping when you have a list of things to buy and the fund to get it with.

Prepare your meals at home.

Have you heard of the saying, ‘there’s food at home?’ Yes, it is true. This would help you avoid the exorbitant prices that restaurants give you. Imagine spending over 15k–20k on a plate of food that wouldn’t even satisfy you when you can use that to buy ingredients and cook a more filling meal at home.

You would end up saving a lot of money when you don’t eat out frequently. Also, if you work until evening, you can try packing up lunch from home to cut down on buying from restaurants during your lunch break.

Look for food alternatives

Instead of expensive cuts of meat, you can opt for less expensive options like frozen chicken. You can also substitute very expensive fish like Salmon and catfish and opt for Panla fish, Titus fish, etc. Also, Eggs are one of the cheapest and most versatile protein sources. Also, whole wheat pasta provides complex carbohydrates, fiber, and nutrients at a low cost compared to refined grains. Peanut butter and walnuts are affordable sources of healthy fats, protein, and fiber.

Avoid processed foods

This is the final method on this list. Processed foods get more expensive by the day, and not only are they expensive, they are also less nutritious. Scraping them out of your shopping will end up saving you a lot of money. Opt for healthier and less expensive items from the local markets around you.

It is important to remember that small changes can make a big difference. By implementing these practical ways, you can significantly reduce your food expenses without compromising your health. By focusing on these methods and cooking at home, you can eat a healthy diet without breaking the bank.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University