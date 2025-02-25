Nigerian Stock Market Declines As Investors Lose N231 Billion

The Nigerian stock market experienced a decline on Monday, with investors losing approximately N231 billion. This drop was driven by heavy sell-offs in key stocks, particularly in the banking sector. As a result, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index fell by 370.43 points, closing at 108,126.97—a 0.34% decrease.

Despite the downturn, market activity improved as the total volume and value of traded shares increased by 13.32% and 10.16%, respectively. According to a report by Atlass Portfolios Limited, around 357.76 million shares, worth N9.21 billion, were traded across 15,914 transactions.

Top Traded Stocks JAIZBANK led in terms of trading volume, contributing 13.52% of the total shares traded. Other active stocks included ZENITHBANK (7.91%), UNIVINSURE (5.24%), GTCO (5.01%), and ACCESSCORP (4.35%). In terms of value, ZENITHBANK was the most traded stock, accounting for 14.96% of the total market value.

Gainers and Losers IKEJAHOTEL led the gainers’ chart with a 10% price increase, followed by PZ (+9.26%), CONHALLPLC (+8.85%), DAARCOMM (+8.82%), and LIVESTOCK (+5.95%). However, the market recorded more losers than gainers. NNFM suffered the most significant loss, dropping by 9.99%, while other notable losers included SUNUASSUR (-5.30%), HONYFLOUR (-4.65%), FBNH (-4.07%), and TRANSCORP (-3.14%).

Sectoral Performance All five major sectors of the market closed in the red:

Banking sector: -1.44%

Insurance sector: -0.86%

Oil & Gas sector: -0.27%

Consumer Goods sector: -0.15%

Industrial sector: -0.07%

By the end of the trading session, the NGX’s total market capitalization had declined by N230.85 billion (0.34%), settling at N67.38 trillion.