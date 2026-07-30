Nigeria Customs implements 2026 fiscal policy measures, tariff amendments

Key points

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced implementation of the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendments approved by President Bola Tinubu.

The reforms seek to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal and trade policy framework, enhance revenue generation and boost industrial competitiveness.

The amendments cover the ECOWAS Common External Tariff, import and export prohibition lists, excise duties and a green tax on selected vehicles.

Customs has urged importers, exporters and licensed agents to familiarise themselves with the new tariff schedules and comply with the revised regulations.

The Service said the measures are designed to promote legitimate trade, transparency and sustainable economic growth.

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the implementation of the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendments, following approval by President Bola Tinubu, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal and trade policy framework, improve revenue generation and enhance the country’s economic competitiveness.

The Service said the new fiscal measures align Nigeria’s Customs and Excise Tariff regime with regional and international obligations while supporting domestic industrial development, facilitating legitimate trade and improving the administration of fiscal and tariff policies.

According to the NCS, the approved reforms introduce comprehensive amendments to the country’s Customs and Excise Tariff framework to create a more transparent and efficient trade environment.

Among the key changes is the Revised Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) List for the implementation of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (2022–2027), alongside the Revised National List under the same regional tariff framework.

The amendments also include a Revised Import Prohibition List (Trade), a Revised Export Prohibition List, a Revised List of Goods Liable to Excise Duty, and the introduction of a Green Tax Surcharge on motor vehicles with engine capacities of 2,000cc and above.

The Service directed importers, exporters, manufacturers, licensed customs agents and other stakeholders to acquaint themselves with the revised tariff schedules and ensure full compliance with the applicable fiscal and regulatory requirements governing their transactions.

To facilitate implementation, the NCS said the complete 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendments have been published on its official website for public access, encouraging stakeholders to study the provisions to ensure seamless compliance.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to supporting government economic policies through efficient trade facilitation, revenue collection and border security, stressing that successful implementation of the new measures would require collaboration across the entire trade ecosystem.

The Issues

The implementation of the new fiscal measures represents a significant shift in Nigeria’s trade and tariff regime, with implications for importers, exporters, manufacturers and consumers. While the reforms are expected to strengthen revenue generation, support local industries and align Nigeria with ECOWAS trade protocols, stakeholders will need to adjust to the revised tariff structure and compliance requirements to avoid operational disruptions.

What’s Being Said

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS):

The Service said the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendments are designed to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal and trade policy framework, promote economic competitiveness, enhance revenue generation and align the country’s tariff regime with regional and international obligations.

The NCS urged importers, exporters, manufacturers, licensed customs agents and other stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the amended tariff schedules and ensure full compliance with all applicable fiscal and regulatory requirements.

The Service also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting government policies while advancing its core mandates of trade facilitation, revenue collection and border security.

What’s Next

The Nigeria Customs Service will continue implementing the revised fiscal measures while engaging stakeholders to ensure smooth compliance with the amended tariff schedules. Businesses involved in international trade are expected to review their operations and align with the new requirements as the reforms take effect nationwide.

Bottom Line

The implementation of the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures and Tariff Amendments marks another step in Nigeria’s efforts to modernise its trade regime, strengthen fiscal administration and improve economic competitiveness. Effective compliance by stakeholders will be critical to achieving the reforms’ objectives of enhanced revenue generation, trade facilitation and sustainable economic growth.