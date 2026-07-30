Customs deploys youth sports to combat smuggling as Favour Comprehensive wins maiden Afeni cup

Key points

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, has leveraged youth football as part of its anti-smuggling strategy through the inaugural Afeni Inter-Secondary School Football Tournament.

Favour Comprehensive College emerged champions after defeating 11 other schools in the competition.

The initiative aims to discourage youths from engaging in smuggling while promoting education, discipline and talent development.

The tournament forms part of the Command’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, Idiroko, has intensified its community engagement strategy by using youth sports as a tool to discourage smuggling and other cross-border crimes, following the successful conclusion of the inaugural Afeni Inter-Secondary School Football Tournament in Ogun State.

The competition, held from July 13 to 24, 2026, brought together 12 secondary schools from border communities, with Favour Comprehensive College emerging champions after defeating 11 other participating schools.

Organised under the Command’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the tournament was spearheaded by the Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Oladapo Afeni, in partnership with Jonnyyeko College of Health Science and Technology, to promote education, discover football talents and steer young people away from smuggling and other illicit activities.

Declaring the tournament open at Iko Gate Grammar School, Idiroko, Afeni said the initiative was designed to provide students with productive opportunities while encouraging discipline, education and lawful means of livelihood.

He noted that the competition would also serve as a platform for identifying promising football talents and inspiring young people to pursue careers in sports.

“Smuggling robs our youth of their future. By sponsoring this competition, we aren’t just playing football; we are providing a platform for advocacy, teaching life skills and showing these students that their potential extends far beyond the border tracks,” Afeni said.

The Issues

Border communities remain vulnerable to youth involvement in smuggling and other illicit cross-border activities due to limited economic opportunities and unemployment.

Recognising that enforcement alone cannot address the challenge, the Nigeria Customs Service has increasingly adopted community-based interventions aimed at promoting education, skills development and positive youth engagement.

The initiative reflects a broader strategy of combining border security with social investment to reduce the factors that expose young people to economic crimes.

What’s Being Said

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Afeni said the successful completion of the tournament demonstrates the Service’s commitment to empowering young people through constructive engagement and strengthening relationships with host communities.

According to him, football offers an effective platform for mentoring students, instilling discipline and exposing them to opportunities beyond illegal border activities.

He described sports as a powerful instrument for social transformation capable of shaping responsible future leaders while promoting peaceful coexistence.

Educational authorities, youth groups and community leaders also praised the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that encourages academic excellence, talent development and lawful livelihoods among young people in border communities.

More Insights

Individual players also received recognition for their outstanding performances during the tournament.

Okanlawon Al-Amin of S.S. International School emerged the tournament’s highest goal scorer with four goals, while Olawale Saoban of Favour Comprehensive College won the Best Goalkeeper award.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award went to Rigobert of Holy Childhood Academy.

Cash prizes, educational materials and sports equipment were presented to the winning schools and exceptional players in recognition of their achievements.

What’s Next

The Ogun I Area Command is expected to sustain similar community engagement initiatives as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme to deepen collaboration with border communities and strengthen public support for anti-smuggling efforts.

Stakeholders believe expanding youth-focused initiatives through sports, education and mentorship will help build stronger partnerships between Customs and host communities while reducing the appeal of illicit cross-border activities.

Bottom Line

The inaugural Afeni Cup demonstrates the Nigeria Customs Service’s growing emphasis on preventive strategies that complement enforcement. By investing in youth development through sports, the Ogun I Area Command is not only nurturing future football talents but also promoting lawful livelihoods and reinforcing community participation in the fight against smuggling.