Customs intercepts expired medicines worth N59m, hands consignment to NAFDAC

Key points

• The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt Area I Command, intercepted expired pharmaceutical products valued at over N59 million before they entered the Nigerian market.

• The seized consignment was handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for safe disposal.

• Customs said the expired medicines posed serious health risks, including treatment failure, drug toxicity and antimicrobial resistance.

• NAFDAC commended Customs for its vigilance and pledged to dispose of the products in line with regulatory standards.

• Both agencies reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening inter-agency collaboration to safeguard public health.

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt Area I Command, has handed over a consignment of expired pharmaceutical products valued at more than N59 million to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) after intercepting the shipment before it could enter the Nigerian market.

The formal handover took place on Wednesday at the Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in the presence of representatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Department of State Services (DSS), freight forwarding associations, other security agencies and industry stakeholders.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku, said the interception underscored the Service’s commitment to protecting Nigerians from harmful and prohibited products.

She disclosed that the expired medicines were discovered during a joint cargo examination conducted by officers of the Command in collaboration with NAFDAC and other relevant agencies.

According to Atuluku, the seized consignment comprised several cartons of expired pharmaceutical products with a Combined Insurance and Freight (CIF) value exceeding N59 million.

She warned that allowing the products into circulation could have exposed unsuspecting consumers to serious health consequences, including treatment failure, drug toxicity and antimicrobial resistance.

The Customs Area Controller reaffirmed the Service’s determination to prevent expired, substandard, falsified and prohibited products from entering the country, noting that the Command would continue to strengthen intelligence-driven enforcement operations.

Atuluku attributed the Command’s operational successes to the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, citing his support for enhanced intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration in protecting Nigeria’s borders and public health.

Receiving the intercepted products on behalf of NAFDAC, the Deputy Director of the agency’s Port Inspection Directorate, Pharm. Adepoju Raufu, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its vigilance and professionalism.

He assured that NAFDAC would immediately commence the necessary regulatory procedures to ensure the safe destruction of the expired medicines in accordance with established laws and public health guidelines.

Also speaking, the South-South Zonal Director of NAFDAC, Pharm. Chukwuma Oligbu, praised the leadership of Comptroller Atuluku and officers of the Port Harcourt Area I Command for their commitment to safeguarding public health.

He said the successful interception demonstrated the strong partnership between NAFDAC and the Nigeria Customs Service and stressed the need to sustain collaboration to prevent unsafe pharmaceutical products from reaching Nigerian consumers.

The Issues

The interception highlights the persistent challenge of illegal importation of expired and substandard medicines into Nigeria. Such products pose significant risks to public health, contribute to antimicrobial resistance and undermine confidence in the healthcare system. Sustained border surveillance, intelligence-led enforcement and stronger collaboration among regulatory agencies remain critical to protecting consumers.

What’s Being Said

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku:

“The expired medicaments were intercepted during a joint examination conducted by officers of the Command in collaboration with NAFDAC and other relevant agencies. The consignment contained several cartons of expired pharmaceutical products with a Combined Insurance and Freight (CIF) value of over Fifty-Nine Million Naira.”

She added:

“Expired medicines pose significant health risks, including treatment failure, drug toxicity and antimicrobial resistance. The Nigeria Customs Service will remain resolute in preventing expired, substandard, falsified and prohibited products from entering the country.”

Deputy Director, NAFDAC Port Inspection Directorate, Pharm. Adepoju Raufu:

“NAFDAC will immediately commence the necessary regulatory procedures to ensure the safe disposal of the expired medicaments in accordance with established laws and guidelines.”

NAFDAC South-South Zonal Director, Pharm. Chukwuma Oligbu:

“This handover further demonstrates the excellent working relationship between NAFDAC and the Nigeria Customs Service. We must continue to strengthen collaboration to prevent unsafe pharmaceutical products from getting into the hands of Nigerians.”

What’s Next

NAFDAC is expected to commence the safe disposal of the seized pharmaceutical products in line with regulatory requirements, while the Nigeria Customs Service will continue intelligence-led operations and collaboration with partner agencies to prevent the importation of prohibited and harmful products into the country.

Bottom Line

The interception and handover of expired medicines valued at over N59 million underscore the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration in protecting public health. By preventing the products from reaching consumers, the Nigeria Customs Service and NAFDAC have reinforced their commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s borders and ensuring only safe pharmaceutical products enter the market.