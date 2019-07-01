Nigerian Guild of Editors Deputy President Umar Saidu Dies in Car Crash

The Deputy President ,Nigerian Guild of Editors,Mallam Umar Saidu Tudunwada has died. In a statement released by the NGE,it expressed a profound sense of loss and unquantifiable sadness over his death.

It described the loss ”as profound and shocking.’‘

The statement goes on to say;”UST-as we will always refer to him, was a trailblazer, an indefatigable and quintessential journalist/broadcaster.

His sudden death following a ghastly car accident on Sunday, 30th of June, near Kura town, in Kura Local Government area of Kano State, has left us all reeling and at a loss for words.

Yet, in all things, we must remember to continue to give gratitude to the Almighty God, who knows best!

Our heartfelt and most impassioned condolences go to members of his family, who must have to bear his painful exit.

We also extend our deepest sympathies to his friends, colleagues and staff in Kano State Radio Corporation, where UST was Managing Director.

His unopposed emergence as the Deputy President of the NGE at the last Convention held in Lagos, on the 4th of May, 2019, speaks volumes of the high regard, respect and affection he enjoyed as an invaluable contributor to matters of the Guild!

UST: We will undoubtedly miss you. Adieu to a goodly human being! We take comfort in the faith that Allah loves you more and will reserve a place for you in Jannatul Firdaus!!”

A former Principal Editor at the then CTV, now Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), UST was also a broadcaster with Voice of America and freelance correspondent for the Hausa and English services of Deutsche-Welle, as well as Editor of Concern Magazine.

He served twice as Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to former Governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, as well as Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kano State Council.”

Source: VON