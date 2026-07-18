Media organisation marks 17 years of journalism, charts new course for media innovation

Key Points

National Impact Glitz Magazine will celebrate its 17th anniversary with a landmark event in Lagos.

The celebration will feature a keynote lecture on Nigeria’s economy and the 2027 presidency, awards and the unveiling of a documentary on the publication’s journey.

The media organisation says it has published over 160 editions and trained more than 40 journalists since its establishment in 2009.

The anniversary will bring together academics, policymakers, business leaders and media professionals.

The publication reaffirmed its commitment to quality journalism, media training and strategic communications.

Main Story

National Impact Glitz Magazine is set to commemorate its 17th anniversary with a landmark celebration aimed at reflecting on its contributions to journalism while charting a new course for media innovation and national development.

The event, organised by Lumen Impact Communications (BN: 2084089), publishers of the magazine, will be held at Presken Hotel and Resorts, Ikeja, Lagos, bringing together academics, policymakers, business executives, media professionals and other stakeholders.

A major highlight of the celebration will be a keynote lecture titled “Nigeria’s Growth Paradox: Unlocking the Economy’s Full Potential and Creating Agenda for Nigeria’s 2027 Presidency,” alongside keynote addresses from experts across various sectors, an awards presentation and the unveiling of a documentary chronicling the publication’s 17-year journey.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Mr Omenihu Alfred, said the anniversary is not only an opportunity to celebrate the organisation’s achievements but also to stimulate conversations on Nigeria’s economic transformation and political future.

The event will be chaired by Professor Dr Simon E. Okoro, with several prominent personalities expected to attend, including High Chief Ambassador Dr Nzeribe S. Okegbue, President of the Employers Association for Private Employment Agencies of Nigeria (EAPEAN); Sir Stanley C. Amuchie, Chief Operations and Information Officer/Executive Director of Fidelity Bank Plc; Dr Island C. Anyasi, Chairman/CEO of Sheriff Deputies Ltd, Kleenrite Ltd and Much@Once Supermarket; and Brigadier General Dr Otu Oviemo Ovadje (Rtd) as Special Guests of Honour.

Other dignitaries expected include Prof. J.N. Onyekpe, Head of the Department of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos; Prof. Bright C. Nnabuihe, Head of the Department of Linguistics, African and Asian Studies, University of Lagos; Hajia Bola Muse, Chief Executive Officer of Bomorah Group; and Dr Badejo Henrietta Adebola, Registrar of Yaba College of Technology, who will serve as Fathers and Mothers of the Day.

The guest lecture will be delivered by Professor M.O. Adamu of the Department of Statistics, University of Lagos, focusing on Nigeria’s economic prospects and policy priorities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Founded in April 2009, National Impact Glitz Magazine has grown from a general-interest publication into a media organisation providing journalism, media training, brand consultancy and strategic communication services.

According to the organisation, it has published more than 160 editions covering politics, business, culture, entertainment, lifestyle and human-interest stories while training over 40 journalists, many of whom now work across leading media organisations and other sectors.

Beyond journalism, the publication has invested in youth development through its “Rule Your World” initiative, implemented across secondary schools in Imo State, promoting academic excellence through quizzes, essay competitions, public speaking programmes and other educational activities.

The organisation also highlighted its collaboration with corporate organisations on developmental initiatives, including the National Prayer Summit organised during Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

Reaffirming the publication’s future direction, Alfred said the organisation would continue investing in journalism training, media consultancy, innovation and strategic communication while maintaining its commitment to ethical journalism and nation-building.

The Issues

As Nigeria’s media landscape evolves, news organisations face increasing pressure to balance credible journalism with digital transformation, professional development and financial sustainability.

Industry stakeholders have also emphasised the need for stronger investments in journalism training, ethical reporting and strategic communication to address misinformation and strengthen public trust in the media.

The anniversary reflects broader conversations about the role of the media in supporting democratic governance, national development and economic growth.

What’s Being Said

Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Mr Omenihu Alfred, said:

“For 17 years, we have stayed committed to truth, creativity and impact. We started as storytellers and have grown into builders of storytellers.”

He added:

“From our newsroom to our training halls and consultancy boardrooms, our goal has remained the same—to inform, shape opinions, inspire and influence.”

Alfred also reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to innovation, journalism training, strategic communication and ethical reporting as it enters its next phase of growth.

What’s Next

The anniversary event will feature the keynote lecture, documentary premiere and awards ceremony while unveiling the publication’s strategic vision for the future.

Following the celebration, National Impact Glitz Magazine plans to expand its journalism training programmes, strengthen its media consultancy services and deepen its investment in strategic communications and digital publishing.

Bottom Line

Seventeen years after its establishment, National Impact Glitz Magazine is positioning itself for a new phase of growth by combining journalism, media capacity building and strategic communication. Its anniversary celebration is expected to serve not only as a reflection on its achievements but also as a platform for conversations on Nigeria’s development and the future of the media industry