NCC advocates accelerated fibre rollout to drive Nigeria’s $1tn economy target

Key points

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called for faster deployment of Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) infrastructure nationwide.

The commission says robust broadband connectivity is essential to achieving Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy target.

Nigeria recorded 154.72 million internet subscriptions and 55.67 per cent broadband penetration as of April 2026.

The NCC identified Right-of-Way challenges, fibre vandalism and poor deployment standards as major obstacles to broadband expansion.

The Federal Government’s Project BRIDGE aims to deploy 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic cable across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.

Main Story

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called for accelerated deployment of Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) infrastructure, describing broadband expansion as a critical enabler of Nigeria’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, made the call virtually on Tuesday during the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) Critical Conversation Forum on FTTH held in Lagos.

The forum, themed “Addressing Challenges, Strengthening Standards and Ensuring Sustainable FTTH Deployment in Nigeria,” brought together stakeholders to examine strategies for expanding broadband infrastructure across the country.

Maida said reliable internet connectivity has become indispensable for education, healthcare, commerce, governance, financial services and innovation, making resilient fibre infrastructure a strategic national asset.

According to him, Nigeria recorded 154.72 million internet subscriptions in April 2026, while broadband penetration increased to 55.67 per cent, up from 48.81 per cent during the corresponding period in 2025.

He noted that Nigerians now consume approximately 1.4 million terabytes of internet data every month, driven by increased remote work, online learning, cloud computing and artificial intelligence-enabled applications.

Despite the growth, Maida observed that fixed broadband remains significantly underdeveloped, with only about 265,000 FTTH subscriptions, creating substantial opportunities for investment and expansion.

The NCC boss identified Right-of-Way bottlenecks, multiple regulatory approvals, vandalism, poor deployment standards and inadequate coordination among stakeholders as the major constraints slowing nationwide fibre rollout.

He disclosed that 13 states have completely waived Right-of-Way charges, while 16 states have adopted the National Economic Council’s recommended rate of N145 per linear metre, urging the remaining states to remove barriers that hinder broadband infrastructure deployment.

Maida said the NCC has launched an Ease of Doing Business Portal to simplify investment by providing state-specific information on approvals, legislation and deployment requirements.

He added that the commission is currently assessing Nigeria’s wholesale broadband market to encourage greater competition, infrastructure sharing, improved consumer choice and more affordable broadband services.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman further revealed that telecommunications operators recorded more than 27,685 fibre cuts, 27,000 access denials and 4,210 theft incidents in 2025, all of which disrupted communications services across the country.

He stressed that safeguarding telecommunications infrastructure would require stronger collaboration among governments, security agencies, lawmakers, operators and host communities, particularly following its designation as critical national infrastructure.

Maida also highlighted the Federal Government’s Project BRIDGE, which seeks to deploy approximately 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic cable across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas, noting that national backbone infrastructure must be complemented by last-mile FTTH connections to homes, schools, hospitals, businesses and communities.

Also speaking, ATCON President, Mr Tony Emoekpere, called for stronger infrastructure sharing, harmonised deployment standards and closer industry collaboration to achieve sustainable broadband expansion and universal internet access.

The Issues

Nigeria continues to face significant digital infrastructure gaps despite improvements in broadband penetration. High deployment costs, multiple regulatory approvals, infrastructure vandalism, fibre cuts and inconsistent Right-of-Way policies have slowed the expansion of high-speed internet services.

Expanding fibre connectivity is considered critical to supporting digital innovation, financial inclusion, e-commerce, smart cities and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. Achieving these goals will require sustained collaboration between the Federal Government, state governments, regulators and private sector operators.

What’s Being Said

NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, said broadband infrastructure is fundamental to Nigeria’s digital economy and long-term economic growth.

He urged state governments to eliminate unnecessary Right-of-Way barriers, noting that the broader economic benefits of digital infrastructure far outweigh the revenue generated from permit charges.

ATCON President, Tony Emoekpere, called for greater infrastructure sharing, improved deployment standards and stronger collaboration among industry players to reduce costs, eliminate duplication and improve service quality.

What’s Next

The NCC is expected to continue engaging state governments on Right-of-Way reforms, enforce technical deployment standards and complete its assessment of the wholesale broadband market to encourage greater investment.

Meanwhile, the implementation of Project BRIDGE and increased deployment of last-mile FTTH infrastructure are expected to expand broadband access, improve connectivity and support Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

Bottom Line

The NCC’s renewed push for accelerated fibre deployment underscores the central role of broadband infrastructure in achieving Nigeria’s economic diversification goals, expanding digital inclusion and positioning the country for a technology-driven future.