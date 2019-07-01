FIFA Women’s World Cup – No Room for Error as Holders Face Spanish test

Senior women’s football teams compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. All teams should register with the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). The sports body organizes the World Cup every four years. New punters get a Sportpesa bonus when they make correct World Cup predictions. In this post, we discuss different World Cup groups and why there is no room for error as holders face Spanish test in the Women’s World Cup.

Group A

The first group in this year’s Women’s World Cup includes France, Norway, South Korea, and Nigeria. France is among the top contenders for the trophy. They have talented players such as Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard, Amandine Henri, Eugenie Le Sommer, and Ada Hegrberg. The South Korean team didn’t concede any goal during their qualification matches.

Group B

Germany is the second team in the current FIFA ranking. They are in the same group as Spain, China, and South Africa. The German side lost to France in the last SheBelieves Cup. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the German coach is optimistic that her team will reach the semi-finals.

Group C

Australia holds the sixth position in the global FIFA rankings. Group C constitutes of Australia, Brazil, Italy, and Jamaica. Mary Fowler is a talented Aussie who might play in several matches. The Brazilian side will rely on Formiga and Marta to progress to the finals while Jamaica will rely on Khadija Shaw.

Group D

England holds the third position in the latest women’s FIFA ranking. The football body drew them in Group D together with Argentina, Japan, and Scotland. England reached the semi-finals in the 2015 Women’s World Cup. Japan is determined to reach the quarter-finals, according to Shelley Kerr.

Group E

Canada has competed in six FIFA Women’s World Cup. However, they have never reached the semi-finals. They are in the same group with Cameroon, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. Christine Sinclair is a key player for the Canadian side. She has over 280 caps. The Netherlands debuted in the 2015 World Cup but they didn’t reach the quarterfinals.

Group F

Sweden and U.S.A are the favorites in Group F. It comprises the U.S., Chile, Thailand, and Sweden. U.S.A is the top team in women’s football worldwide. However, they might face stiff competition from Spain later in the tournament.

This year’s Women’s World Cup will be the eighth edition of the international football tournament. It will feature 24 national teams who have registered with FIFA. France will host the World Cup from June 7 to July 7. The teams will play all matches in nine cities. France won the bid to host the tournament in March 2015.