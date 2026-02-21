Nigerian Exchange Market Capitalisation Climbs To ₦125 Trillion As Investors Record ₦1.3 Trillion Weekly Gain

Nigeria’s equities market extended its bullish trajectory at the close of the trading week, with the total market capitalisation on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) rising to ₦125.16 trillion following a 0.99 percent appreciation in key performance indicators.

The rally was supported by sustained buying interest across medium- and large-cap counters, reflecting renewed investor confidence in core sectors of the economy.

The All-Share Index advanced by 1,916.20 basis points during the trading session, representing a 0.99 percent increase to settle at 194,989.77. This upward movement translated into a ₦1,299.10 billion surge in equity valuation, pushing total market capitalisation beyond the ₦125 trillion threshold.

Sectoral performance data showed that the Insurance and Industrial Goods indices were the strongest contributors to the day’s gains, appreciating by 2.52 percent and 2.28 percent respectively. The Banking Index also rose by 1.43 percent, while the Consumer Goods Index gained 1.23 percent. The Oil and Gas sector recorded a marginal increase of 0.05 percent. The Commodity Index closed flat.

Despite the positive price movement, trading activity moderated. Total transaction volume declined by 8.68 percent, while total value traded dropped by 26.38 percent compared to the previous session.

Market statistics from the NGX indicated that investors exchanged approximately 820.51 million shares valued at ₦28.33 billion across 63,507 deals during the session.

MBENEFIT emerged as the most active stock by volume, accounting for 9.70 percent of total trades executed. It was followed by ZENITHBANK (5.40 percent), CHAMS (5.39 percent), AIICO (5.20 percent), and VERITASKAP (4.42 percent).

In terms of value traded, ZENITHBANK dominated activity, contributing 13.42 percent of total turnover on the exchange, making it the most valuable stock traded during the session.

On the gainers’ table, FIDSON, JAIZBANK, and NPFMCRFBK led with a maximum daily appreciation of 10.00 percent each. They were closely followed by DEAPCAP (+9.96 percent), ZICHIS (+9.94 percent), MBENEFIT (+9.94 percent), CUSTODIAN (+9.94 percent), and FTNCOCOA (+9.91 percent), alongside 45 other advancing equities.

Conversely, 22 listed equities closed in negative territory. NSLTECH recorded the steepest decline, shedding 10.00 percent of its share price. Other laggards included SOVRENINS (-9.73 percent), ELLAHLAKES (-7.91 percent), INTENEGINS (-5.56 percent), ABCTRANS (-5.26 percent), and LEARNAFRICA (-4.26 percent).

Market breadth remained positive, with 53 gainers against 22 losers, reinforcing the prevailing bullish sentiment across the Nigerian bourse.