‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dies At 53

Eric Dane, the celebrated actor who gained global fame as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, has died at the age of 53. His family confirmed in a statement on Thursday, February 19, 2026, that he passed away following a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Dane had publicly revealed his diagnosis in April 2025 and spent his final year as a dedicated advocate for ALS research and awareness.

According to the family’s statement, Dane spent his final days in Los Angeles surrounded by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia. Representatives noted that throughout his journey, he was determined to use his platform to humanize the struggle of those living with the neurodegenerative condition.

ALS is a progressive disease that targets nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, eventually leading to the loss of muscle control, though cognitive function often remains intact.

Beyond his iconic role in Seattle Grace, Dane was widely praised for his recent work as Cal Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria. His career spanned over three decades, including lead roles in The Last Ship and appearances in films like Marley & Me and X-Men: The Last Stand.

In late 2025, it was announced that he would publish a memoir titled Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, which is scheduled for release later this year and details his life from his early career to his diagnosis.

Tributes have flooded in from the entertainment community, with Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and co-stars like Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo honoring his “unforgettable presence” and “grace” during his illness. In one of his final interviews for the Netflix series Famous Last Words, recorded with the intent to air posthumously, Dane reflected on his legacy, stating that he wanted his daughters to remember him for “living with heart.”

The ALS Network, which named him Advocate of the Year in 2025, remarked that the community is “stronger and more visible” because of his efforts.