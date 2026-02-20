SON Awards Quality Certification To 13 Aluminum Firms In Imo

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has officially awarded the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates and logos to 13 manufacturers of aluminum roofing sheets in Imo State. During a presentation held in Owerri on Thursday, February 19, 2026, the Director-General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, described the initiative as a strategic national roadmap to sanitize the construction industry and position Nigerian-made products for global competitiveness.

Represented by the Director of South-East Regional Operations, Mr. Chukwuma Aharanwa, Okeke highlighted that Nigeria’s aluminum sector is projected to reach an annual valuation of 700 million dollars by 2030, supported by a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent.

This growth is largely driven by rapid urbanization and a national housing deficit estimated at between 16 million and 17 million units. Dr. Okeke noted that by ensuring these products meet the Nigerian industrial standard, the agency is safeguarding an industry that drives employment and infrastructure development across the federation.

He stated that SON’s current initiatives are strictly aligned with the Federal Government’s “Nigeria First Policy,” which aims to support micro, small, and medium enterprises by making quality certification more accessible through subsidized interventions such as lower costs for laboratory testing and certification charges.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, the SON boss warned that the MANCAP certificate is not a permanent shield but a trust-based license that requires revalidation every three years. He cautioned that the agency will conduct periodic factory inspections, sampling, and laboratory testing to ensure standards are maintained, and warned that certificates would be withdrawn or suspended if products fail to meet minimum requirements.

The state Coordinator of SON, Mrs. Comfort Echebiri, added that the MANCAP logo serves as a prestigious achievement that promotes the competitiveness of local goods in global markets, providing consumers with the assurance that their roofs will withstand the elements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five companies were awarded new certificates, including Max Aluminum and Allied Product Ltd., Ebony Shelters Trading Nig. Ventures, Ugotex Roof & Shelters Enterprise, Romark Aluminum Company Nig. Ltd., and U2 Aluminum System Enterprise.

Additionally, eight companies had their certifications revalidated, specifically AIFY Global Aluminum Ltd., Vinal Aluminum Products Ltd., Agunwa Aluminum Industry Nig. Ltd., Ejims Akirika Aluminum Ltd., Manchuks Aluminum Products Ltd., SICO Global Enterprises, Divine Gate Aluminum Products Ltd., and Sky Aluminum Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Representatives from the certified firms, including Mr. Marcel Odunze of the Aluminum Corrugators Association and Mr. Ifeanyi Nwagu of AIFY Global Aluminum Ltd., expressed their delight at the recognition. Odunze described the certification as a major challenge to maintain credibility, while Nwagu pledged that his company would minimize profit margins rather than lower the gauge of their products to meet competition.

SON reaffirmed its commitment to using the full weight of the law against producers of sub-standard materials who sabotage the economy with inferior building products.