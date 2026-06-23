Nigerian equities rebound as investors gain N1.518 trillion

Key Points

Stock market rebounds after six straight sessions of losses

Investors gain N1.518 trillion in a single trading day

Banking and insurance stocks drive recovery

Market breadth remains negative despite overall gain

Trading activity strengthens with higher volume and value

Main Story

The Nigerian equities market rebounded on Monday after six consecutive sessions of losses, with investors recording a combined gain of N1.518 trillion.

The recovery was driven largely by renewed interest in banking and insurance stocks, including First HoldCo, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Zenith Bank and International Energy Insurance. As a result, market capitalisation rose from N151.327 trillion to N152.845 trillion, reflecting the N1.518 trillion increase.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also climbed by 0.97 per cent, gaining 2,277.92 points to close at 238,219.19, compared with 235,914.27 recorded in the previous trading session. Despite the overall recovery, market breadth closed negative, as 35 stocks declined compared to 17 gainers. Zichis led the losers’ chart, shedding 10 per cent to close at N23.40. Consolidated Hallmark followed with a 9.94 per cent drop, while Eterna fell 9.90 per cent to N27.75 per share.

Deap Capital Management declined by 9.82 per cent, while Austinlaz dropped by 9.74 per cent in the session. On the gainers’ chart, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and First HoldCo led with 10 per cent each, while International Energy Insurance rose by 9.88 per cent. McNichols gained 9.56 per cent, and Zenith Bank appreciated by 7.09 per cent.

Market activity also strengthened, with total traded volume rising by 8.05 per cent to 475.82 million shares valued at N36.49 billion across 63,567 transactions. Fidelity Bank was the most actively traded stock by volume, accounting for 9.97 per cent of total trades.

MTN Nigeria led by value, with transactions worth N16.64 billion, representing 45.32 per cent of total market turnover.

The Issues

Volatility in the Nigerian equities market

Dominance of banking and insurance stocks in market movements

Weak market breadth despite overall gains

Investor sentiment shifts after consecutive losses

Concentration of trading activity in key large-cap stocks

What’s Being Said

“The recovery was driven primarily by gains in banking and insurance stocks,” market analysts noted, pointing to renewed investor interest in financial sector equities.

“Market activity strengthened during the session with higher volume and value traded,” traders observed, highlighting improved liquidity.

What’s Next

Investors expected to monitor banking sector performance

Market sentiment likely to remain mixed in short term

Attention on inflation and interest rate signals

Continued volatility expected amid profit-taking cycles

Bottom Line

The Nigerian stock market staged a strong rebound on Monday, but underlying negative breadth suggests cautious investor sentiment despite broad gains in market value.