Sickle cell advocates call for expanded health insurance coverage

Key points

Stakeholders call for inclusion of sickle cell care in health insurance

FMC Ebute Meta marks 2026 Sickle Cell Day

Nigeria records highest global burden of sickle cell disease

Experts emphasise genotype testing and early diagnosis

Patients highlight financial and emotional burden of treatment

Main story

Sickle cell warriors and medical professionals have called for stronger government support and the inclusion of sickle cell treatment in national health insurance schemes.

The appeal was made at a programme organised by the Haematology and Blood Transfusion Department of the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, in partnership with Fidson Healthcare PLC, to mark the 2026 Sickle Cell Day. Participants said expanding insurance coverage would significantly reduce the financial burden of treatment and improve quality of life for patients.

The theme of this year’s commemoration, “Closing the Survival Gap: Equity in Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)”, focuses on healthcare disparities and access to early diagnosis and treatment. Speaking at the event, 39-year-old sickle cell warrior, Chidinma Oyinbo, described life with the condition as a continuous struggle marked by pain, stigma and high medical costs.

She said many patients are unable to afford essential medication and rely heavily on personal income to survive. Oyinbo also stressed the importance of genotype testing before marriage, noting that many cases could be prevented through early awareness.

A 14-year-old participant, Samuel Akande, said the condition had disrupted his education due to frequent health crises that kept him out of school. He added that greater awareness today could help prevent similar cases in the future. The Head of Haematology and Blood Transfusion at FMC Ebute Meta, Dr Lucky Okpetu, said Nigeria bears the highest global burden of sickle cell disease, with thousands of children born with the condition annually.

He attributed this to low awareness, limited access to testing and weak genetic counselling systems. Okpetu said prevention through genotype screening remains the most effective strategy to reduce new cases and urged sustained public education. A representative of Fidson Healthcare PLC, Mr Abiodun Akinnawo, said the company’s partnership with the hospital reflects its commitment to supporting patients.

He stressed the importance of accurate genotype testing from accredited laboratories and noted the role of nutrition in managing the disease.

The Issues

High cost of lifelong treatment

Limited insurance coverage for sickle cell care

Low awareness of genotype testing

Weak genetic counselling systems

High national disease burden

What’s Being Said

“There are many people who cannot even afford their drugs,” said Oyinbo, calling for inclusion of sickle cell treatment in insurance schemes.

“Sickle cell disease is largely preventable through genotype screening and counselling,” said Dr Okpetu.

What’s Next

Advocacy for insurance inclusion continues

Expansion of genotype awareness campaigns

Strengthening of counselling and testing services

Deeper public-private health partnerships

Bottom line

Stakeholders are pushing for urgent policy action to reduce Nigeria’s sickle cell burden through improved insurance coverage, awareness and prevention strategies.