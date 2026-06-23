Airport taxi operators warn of aviation sector crisis over FAAN policies

Key Points

Airport taxi operators have warned that new FAAN policies could threaten jobs and disrupt airport transport services.

NUPCO accused FAAN of imposing an app-based transport model without adequate consultation.

The union also opposed a 200 per cent increase in airport pickup tariffs and plans to phase out older vehicles.

FAAN defended the measures, saying they are necessary to improve passenger experience, safety and service standards.

Labour groups have backed the operators and called for dialogue to prevent industrial unrest.

Main Story

A dispute is brewing between airport taxi operators and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over a series of policy changes that operators say could threaten their livelihoods and trigger unrest within the aviation sector.

The Nigeria Union of Private Cab Operators (NUPCO) on Monday accused FAAN of introducing measures that could displace licensed airport taxi operators who have provided transportation services at Nigerian airports for decades. The union said the policies include the introduction of an app-based operating model, increased passenger pickup charges and plans to phase out older vehicles from airport operations.

Speaking at a press conference in Ikeja, NUPCO President Adeola Adepegba argued that operators were being forced into a system that was developed without sufficient engagement with stakeholders. He maintained that while the union supports technological innovation, members should not be compelled to abandon their existing operational structure without proper consultation.

The union also expressed concern over FAAN’s decision to increase airport pickup charges from N500 to N1,500 per passenger, warning that the higher levy would ultimately be passed on to travellers through increased transport fares. Operators said the increase comes at a time when they are already grappling with rising fuel prices, maintenance costs and declining patronage.

Another major point of contention is FAAN’s directive to phase out vehicles manufactured before 2012. NUPCO argued that many of the affected vehicles had recently passed regulatory inspections and were certified for airport operations. According to the union, requiring operators to replace those vehicles immediately could impose significant financial burdens and force some businesses to shut down.

The disagreement has attracted support from organised labour groups, which insist that workers and unions should be consulted before major policy changes are introduced. Labour leaders warned that failure to address operators’ concerns could escalate tensions within the sector.

FAAN, however, rejected claims that the policies are anti-worker. The authority said the reforms are intended to improve safety, comfort and service quality at the nation’s airports. It also defended the tariff increase, noting that the N500 pickup charge had remained unchanged for more than eight years despite inflation and rising operational costs.

The Issues

Modernisation of airport transportation services.

Balancing technology adoption with stakeholder consultation.

Rising operating costs for airport taxi operators.

Passenger transport affordability.

Vehicle safety and service quality standards.

Labour relations within the aviation sector.

What’s Being Said

“We support innovation but reject imposed systems without dialogue and understanding,” Adepegba said while opposing FAAN’s plan to introduce an app-based operating model for airport taxi services.

“It is surprising that certified vehicles are now declared unsuitable months later,” the NUPCO president said while criticising the directive to phase out vehicles manufactured before 2012.

“For three years, operators have not reviewed fares in spite of economic realities,” NUPCO South-West Vice-President Allison Obasanjo said while rejecting the increase in airport pickup charges.

“Airports are national gateways requiring high standards in service delivery,” FAAN Director of Public Affairs Henry Agbebire said while defending the authority’s decision to enforce vehicle upgrades and revise tariffs.

What’s Next

NUPCO is seeking government intervention and fresh discussions with FAAN over the disputed policies. Aviation authorities and labour representatives may be forced into negotiations to prevent a breakdown in relations. The implementation of the vehicle phase-out plan, tariff increase and app-based transport system will likely remain at the centre of discussions in the coming weeks.

Bottom Line

The standoff between airport taxi operators and FAAN reflects the broader challenge of modernising airport services while managing the concerns of long-standing operators. Without meaningful engagement between both sides, the dispute could deepen and disrupt airport ground transportation services.