FAAN considers extension of airport taxi upgrade deadline

Key Points

FAAN may extend taxi upgrade deadline to October

Decision follows operator concerns

Policy aims to improve airport service standards

Multiple extensions already granted since 2024

Final extension may be the last

Main Story

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is considering extending the deadline for its airport taxi vehicle upgrade policy to October, following concerns raised by private cab operators.

The announcement was made in Lagos by FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Henry Agbebire. He said the policy is designed to improve service quality at Nigerian airports and align operations with international aviation standards. Agbebire added that the requirement is aimed at ensuring passengers are transported in safe, clean and professionally maintained vehicles.

He dismissed claims that FAAN failed to engage stakeholders, insisting that discussions have been ongoing with licensed transport operators. According to him, FAAN engages registered corporate operators directly rather than unions or informal associations.

He said consultations began in July 2024 and operators have already benefited from two deadline extensions — first to January 2026 and later to June 2026. He added that the proposed October extension is under review to balance operational realities with service expectations, but warned that further extensions may not be granted.

What’s Being Said

“The policy aligns with international best practices and seeks to elevate service quality,” Agbebire said.

“Engagements on operational matters are conducted directly with affected corporate entities,” he said.

“Operators have been afforded ample opportunity to prepare for compliance,” he said.

What’s Next

FAAN to decide on October extension

Operators expected to continue engagement

Final compliance timeline to be communicated

Possible enforcement after final deadline

Bottom Line

FAAN is reviewing a possible final extension to its airport taxi upgrade deadline while maintaining that reforms aimed at improving airport transport standards will still be enforced.