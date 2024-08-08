Nigerian Cyclist Races With German Borrowed Bike At Paris Olympics

Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, Nigerian cyclist, obtained help from the German cycling team during the Paris Olympics, exemplifying the spirit of Sportsmanship.

Ukpeseraye, representing Team Nigeria, faced this challenge when she was added to the keirin and sprint cycling events without prior notice. With little time to prepare, she found herself without a suitable bicycle to compete.

“Due to the short notice of me competing at the keirin & Sprint, #teamNigeria I had no bicycle to race with on the tracks,” Ukpeseraye said in a post via her X handle on Thursday.

Bund Deutscher Radfahrer, the German team, stepped in to assist the Nigerian athlete. “In d spirit of sportsmanship the German team @bunddeutscherradfahr came to my rescue by offering me a bicycle. Thank you,” Ukpeseraye added.

The German team’s selfless act epitomizes the true essence of the Olympics, where athletes from different nations, irrespective of their competitive rivalries, come together to support one another.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University