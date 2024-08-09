Federal Government U-turns On Subsidized Rice For Workers

The Federal Government has reversed its decision to sell subsidized rice to civil servants. The circular inviting applications for the purchase of the N40,000 rice has hereby been withdrawn.

This was made known in a fresh circular from the Ministry of Special Duty and Inter-Governmental Affairs released on Thursday in Abuja.

Aderonke Jaiyesimi, the ministry’s Director of Human Resources, who signed the circular dated, August 2, 2024, did not state the reason the initial memo was withdrawn. It also provided no clarity on whether the subsidized rice scheme for civil servants has been permanently canceled or merely suspended.

The circular read, “I am directed to refer to our internal circular in the Ministry (Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs) of August 1, 2024, on the above subject matter and to inform you that the internal circular is hereby withdrawn. Further details will be communicated in due course.

“Please bring the contents of this internal circular to the attention of staff in your respective departments and units for their information and proper guidance.”

Earlier, the ministry said all interested staff members were to complete a Google form on the OHCSF website and submit it to the director of human resources for endorsement.

The government stated that designated offices will oversee the payment and distribution of the rice. To ensure transparency, the chairman of the ministry’s Joint Union Council would monitor the process.

The Federal Government also mentioned it had established nationwide distribution points for the sale of 50kg rice bags at a subsidized price of N40,000 recently.

Muhammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, stated that the initiative was one of many introduced by the Tinubu administration aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by Nigerians.

