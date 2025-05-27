Nigerian Breweries Appoints Sarah Agha As Marketing Director

Nigerian Breweries Plc, a HEINEKEN operating company and Nigeria’s foremost brewer, has announced the appointment of Sarah Agha as Marketing Director of the company. Her appointment becomes effective June 1, 2025.

The appointment was conveyed through a statement issued and signed by the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi on Friday, May 2, 2025. In her new role, Sarah will be responsible for shaping the portfolio and marketing strategy to unlock the next phase of growth for the business, in line with the EverGreen 2030 growth strategy.

With Nigeria’s dynamic market landscape, she will focus on embedding a consumer-led strategy to transform & regain superiority in mainstream while advancing leadership in premium and beyond beer sources of growth.

Since joining Nigerian Breweries Plc in 2018, Sarahhas delivered strong results with international premium brands such as Heineken, Desperados & local icons, namely Legend Extra Stout, Star & Gulder. Over the last 4 years, she has held global commerceroles in GCU & AME region.

In her current role as AME Regional Marketing Excellence Director for HEINEKEN International, she has led the marketing agenda for the region, with a focus on building winning consumer portfolios & strengthening its brand-building strategies to win in markets. In that capacity, she has notably enhanced the culture of collaboration with HEINEKEN operating companies and championed a conscious shift from only delivering capability programs to embedding capabilities that elevate the quality of our execution.

Before joining HEINEKEN, she had an impressive career, holding management team positions in diverse industries including Fast Moving Consumers Goods & Telecommunication sector.

Sarah is highly regarded as a valuable partner and thought leader, passionate about building brands and people.