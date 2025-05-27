Tinubu To Commission Section 1 Of Lagos-Calabar Highway On Saturday

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway on Saturday, May 31, as part of his official visit to Lagos, the Presidency announced on Monday.

The highway, a key infrastructure initiative of the Tinubu administration, is among several strategic projects slated for commissioning during the visit. Others include the Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road, the official flag-off of Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and the 7th Axial Road.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu will also perform virtual inaugurations of critical road infrastructure across northern Nigeria. These include the Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road, Yakasai-Zalli Road, Kano Northern Bypass, Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I, Dabai-Kafur-Malumfashi Road, and the Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III.

The President is expected in Lagos on Tuesday to also participate in events marking the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which he currently chairs. The golden jubilee celebrations, which began in April 2025 in Accra, will continue in Lagos with a series of commemorative activities.

A key highlight will be a symbolic reenactment of the 1975 founding declaration at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island. President Tinubu will deliver a keynote address during the commemorations at Eko Hotels and Suites, where he will reflect on ECOWAS’s milestones and future prospects.

He will be joined by General Yakubu Gowon (retd.), the only surviving Head of State who signed the original ECOWAS declaration in 1975, who is expected to deliver a commemorative speech. The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, will present the welcome address.

Renowned diplomat and former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, will lead a critical review of ECOWAS’s 50-year journey. His analysis will be complemented by expert panel discussions hosted at the NIIA.

President Tinubu is also expected to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House Mosque, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.