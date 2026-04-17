Nigerian Breweries hits 10-year profit high with ₦100bn net gain

Keypoints

Nigerian Breweries Plc reported a 35% revenue growth and a record ₦100 billion net profit for 2025, its strongest financial performance in a decade.

reported a 35% revenue growth and a record for 2025, its strongest financial performance in a decade. Managing Director Thibaut Boidin attributed the comeback to the “financial power” and global backing of its majority shareholder, Heineken .

attributed the comeback to the “financial power” and global backing of its majority shareholder, . The company has successfully eliminated its foreign exchange (forex) liabilities related to borrowings, significantly reducing its exposure to currency volatility.

related to borrowings, significantly reducing its exposure to currency volatility. Operating profit tripled compared to 2024, despite a general decline in the Nigerian beer market due to weakened consumer purchasing power.

compared to 2024, despite a general decline in the Nigerian beer market due to weakened consumer purchasing power. The firm has reorganized its sales structure into three regions—North, West, and East—to improve customer proximity and logistical efficiency.

Main Story

After years of navigating a turbulent economic landscape, Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced a dramatic return to profitability.

At the 80th Pre-Annual General Meeting news conference in Lagos on Thursday, Managing Director Thibaut Boidin revealed that the company surpassed all key metrics in 2025.

By leveraging the global resources of the Heineken Group, the firm managed to triple its operating profit and post a decade-high net profit of nearly ₦100 billion. Boidin noted that this performance signals the company has “come out of the crisis” and is now structurally stronger than its competitors.

The company’s recovery was bolstered by a disciplined shift in financial strategy. Finance Director Maria Karaseva highlighted that the firm has cleared its forex-denominated debts, a move that shields the balance sheet from the sharp currency devaluations that plagued the manufacturing sector in previous years.

To further protect margins, the brewer has intensified its “local content” drive, reducing its reliance on imported raw materials. This operational pivot allows the company to maintain its massive footprint of nine breweries and 21 depots while navigating high inflation and borrowing costs.

The Issues

The primary challenge remains the purchasing-power gap; even with record profits, the overall beer market is shrinking as consumers prioritize basic needs over discretionary spending.

Authorities must solve the problem of rising excise duty predictability, though Boidin noted that the government’s new three-year excise plan provides much-needed stability for future investments.

Furthermore, there is a supply-chain localization risk; while the company is reducing imports, it remains vulnerable to domestic agricultural shocks that could affect the supply of local grains.

To sustain this 10-year high, Nigerian Breweries must balance its premium brand growth with the reality of a “value-conscious” consumer base that is increasingly sensitive to price hikes.

What’s Being Said

“Our majority shareholder is Heineken, and that gives us strong financial power… this is very important for our future,” stated Thibaut Boidin .

. Maria Karaseva confirmed a major financial milestone: “We no longer have forex liabilities in the form of borrowings… we are much less exposed to forex pressures than before.”

What’s Next

The 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is expected to formally approve the 2025 financial statements and dividend recommendations in the coming weeks.

is expected to formally approve the 2025 financial statements and dividend recommendations in the coming weeks. The “Brew a Better World” agenda will see a ramp-up in Net Zero emission projects across the nine brewery sites throughout the 2026 fiscal year.

will see a ramp-up in Net Zero emission projects across the nine brewery sites throughout the 2026 fiscal year. Sales reorganisation into the North, West, and East regions is anticipated to yield better distribution data and faster response times to local market trends.

into the North, West, and East regions is anticipated to yield better distribution data and faster response times to local market trends. New product innovations are likely to be launched in the second half of 2026, focusing on the “choices” and “moderation” categories mentioned in the strategic ambitions.

Bottom Line Nigerian Breweries has proven that global backing combined with aggressive local cost management can turn a crisis into a record-breaking success. With zero forex debt and a ₦100 billion profit cushion, the company enters the 2026 fiscal year as the heavyweight champion of the Nigerian beverage industry.