NOA urges Kwara women to balance advocacy with nurturing children

Keypoints

Alhaji Abdulganiyu Dare , kwara director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) , has called on women to prioritize moral upbringing alongside their fight for rights.

, kwara director of the , has called on women to prioritize moral upbringing alongside their fight for rights. Speaking at an International Women’s Day event in Ilorin, Dare emphasized that mothers are the “first point of orientation” for the younger generation.

event in Ilorin, Dare emphasized that mothers are the “first point of orientation” for the younger generation. The agency highlighted the need to guide children away from social vices such as drug abuse, cultism, and internet fraud.

such as drug abuse, cultism, and internet fraud. Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq , wife of the kwara governor, commended women’s resilience and urged them to remain moral guides for society.

, wife of the kwara governor, commended women’s resilience and urged them to remain moral guides for society. The NLC Women Committee chairperson, Victoria Agboola, advocated for stronger support systems and practical actions to improve the lives of women and girls.

Main Story

At a high-level gathering in Ilorin on Thursday, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) issued a passionate charge to women in Kwara State, linking the success of gender advocacy to the quality of home-front nurturing.

Alhaji Abdulganiyu Dare, the NOA state director, argued that while women must pursue their “rightful place” in society, they bear a unique responsibility to protect the future by guiding their children away from misconduct. He noted that the fight for justice, equity, and inclusion is most meaningful when the next generation is raised with sound moral values.

The event, organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Women Committee, served as both a celebration of progress and a strategic review of current challenges.

Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the governor’s wife, reinforced this dual role, describing women as the bedrock of family stability and moral guidance. Stakeholders at the event agreed that collective responsibility is required to build a society free from violence and fraud, with women leading the charge in both the workplace and the home.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the work-life advocacy gap; as women push for more professional and political inclusion, the NOA suggests there is a risk of “orientation voids” at home if nurturing roles are neglected. Authorities must solve the problem of rising social vices, particularly drug abuse and internet fraud, which Dare identified as major threats to the nation’s future. Furthermore, there is a support-system risk; Victoria Agboola noted that women cannot be expected to excel in these dual roles without “stronger support and protection” from both the government and the private sector. To achieve true progress, gender advocacy in Kwara must transition from awareness to “sustained action” that provides women with the resources to be both leaders and nurturers.

What’s Being Said

“The family remains the first point of orientation, especially mothers, who bear responsibility for guiding youths away from social misconduct,” stated Alhaji Abdulganiyu Dare .

. Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq praised women’s resilience, urging them to “keep standing for what is right while remaining nurturers.”

What’s Next

The NOA is expected to increase its grassroots sensitization programs in Kwara, targeting parents and guardians on how to spot early signs of drug abuse and cultism.

is expected to increase its grassroots sensitization programs in Kwara, targeting parents and guardians on how to spot early signs of drug abuse and cultism. The NLC Women Committee is anticipated to follow up with a list of “practical actions” for the state government to improve the welfare of female workers.

is anticipated to follow up with a list of “practical actions” for the state government to improve the welfare of female workers. Community-based organizations in Ilorin may begin hosting “moral orientation” workshops for families to reinforce the values discussed at the International Women’s Day event.

in Ilorin may begin hosting “moral orientation” workshops for families to reinforce the values discussed at the International Women’s Day event. Educational institutions in the state are likely to see increased collaboration with women’s groups to create mentorship programs for girls.

Bottom Line

The message from Ilorin is clear: a woman’s right to lead in the boardroom is inseparable from her power to lead in the living room. For the NOA and Kwara’s leadership, the strongest advocate for a better Nigeria is a woman who successfully balances the pursuit of equity with the nurturing of a moral generation.