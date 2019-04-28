Nigerian Army in Search of ₦1 billion Funding for its Vehicle Manufacturing Business

The Chief of Army Staff, LT General Tukur Buratai mentioned that the Nigerian Army is sourcing the sum of one billion naira to support the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company for independent purposes.

He made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of COAS combat week where war and artillery vehicles were displayed in Jaji Cantonment, Kaduna.

According to him, the Army has a number of investments that is generating huge amount of money which would be used to support the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company.

“The company when supported, will enable us realise our dream of acquiring indigenous fighting vehicles, soft scheme vehicles and also maintain our existing equipment”, he stressed.

“Military equipment is never obsolete if well maintained. With maintenance culture globally, military vehicles and equipment of the Second World War (World War II) are still serviceable in other part of the World, so if we adopt the same culture, we will be able to conserve scarce foreign resources and foreign exchange for our Country and as well employ more hands for sufficiency in manpower”.

Repairs and Renovations

COAS said in the first quarter of this year, various repairs, renovation and servicing our vehicles has been a major achievement in the Nigerian Army.

“The Nigerian Army has also done well in the area of equipment production, localizing and indigenizing our equipment, bringing back and resuscitating abandoned vehicles”.

The Army Chief gave the assurance that, in the next four months, the Army would have brand new vehicles originally produced by the Nigerian Army Company which will transform the Army when mass production commences.

On his part, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai said, the strength of any nation is in the ability of its military to protect its territorial integrity and support internal security as aptly captured in the 1999 constitution as amended.

Represented by his Deputy, Bala Bantex, he explained that, to achieve this significant role, it has become a norm for fighting Forces all over the world to constantly maintain combat readiness through periodic trainings in line with best practices and the Nigerian Army as globally respected Force cannot afford to lack behind in battle preparedness for his personnel.

He added that, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have made tremendous effort in keeping Kaduna State safe. On the larger scale, the Nigerian Army are in the fore front in compacting terrorism, kidnapping, economic sabotage and other civil disturbances in different part of the Country.

The COAS first quarter Conference and Combat week had been a weeklong event where several activities were held at the Jaji Cantonment, Kaduna and highly attended by senior military officers from across the Country.