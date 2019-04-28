Nigerian Government Pledges to Prioritize Modernization of its Military

The Nigerian government has promised to prioritise the modernisation, re-equipment and continuous training of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha disclosed this in Abuja during the 55th Nigeria Air Force Day celebrations 2019.

Professor Osinbajo said that “Armed Forces, all over the world, have the traditional role of defending their nations from external aggression and maintaining territorial integrity”.

According to him, today’s event was an indication that the Nigerian Armed Forces are equally aspiring to leave their footprints on the global stage and it is therefore a welcome development.

VP Osinbajo commended the Nigerian Air Force, for following the great strides it has so far attained as a Service in the fight against the insurgents.

Professor Osinbajo said that “the Nigerian Government would continue to do its best to sustain the current tempo of development in the country.

Industrial Advancement

The Chief Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar noted that globally, it is acknowledged that Research and Development has proven to be the catalyst for technological and industrial advancement.

Air Marshal Abubakar said “Scholars have proved that national development could best be enhanced through indigenous research and development.”



Air Marshal Abubakar said that Research and Development has proven to be the catalyst for technological and industrial advancement, noting that recognising the effectiveness and sustainability of the Nigerian Air Force, in the long term, would be largely influenced by the growth of local technology.

Home-Based Technology

He said “Nigerian Air Force is focused on using home-based technology to sustain operations efficiency and effectiveness”.

The Air Marshal added that national technological development can become a reality when there is collaboration between stakeholders in research and development efforts.

The Theme of the Nigeria Air force 55th Anniversary celebration is building capacity for defence of Nigeria’s Air Space while responding to national security imperatives.

Source: VON