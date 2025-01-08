Nigerian Air Force Reactivates Aircraft Grounded for 23 Years

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has achieved a significant milestone by reactivating a Dornier DO-228 aircraft that had been grounded for 23 years. This feat underscores the country’s growing technical expertise in aviation maintenance and the NAF’s commitment to operational self-reliance.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NAF spokesman Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa highlighted the project as a testament to the engineering capabilities of the force’s personnel. The reactivation was carried out by a dedicated team of engineers and technicians from the 431 Engineering Group in Kaduna, reaffirming Nigeria’s competitive edge in restoring grounded assets.

The reactivation of the Dornier DO-228, initially designated “5N-MPS” and previously operated by the defunct Ministry of Mines, Power, and Steel, aligns with a presidential directive to repurpose grounded assets for national use. The aircraft had been out of service since 2001 and was stored at the DANA facility in Kaduna.

According to Akinboyewa, the project reflects a broader effort to reduce reliance on foreign entities for complex aviation maintenance tasks. “This achievement not only strengthens our fleet but also symbolises the Service’s resolve to achieve self-reliance in aviation maintenance for operational effectiveness,” he stated.

The reactivation process, conducted between June and September 2024, involved meticulous planning and execution. A team comprising five engineering officers and 40 technicians employed advanced engineering techniques while adhering to stringent aviation standards.

The project also serves as a morale booster for NAF personnel, demonstrating the efficacy of investments in their training and professional development.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, commended the 431 Engineering Group for their dedication to restoring the aircraft. He emphasised the strategic importance of the project in bolstering national security and operational capacity.

“The successful reactivation of NAF 039 is not just an operational gain; it is a statement of our capabilities and our commitment to self-reliance,” Abubakar noted.

The reactivated aircraft, a Dash 201 Series with only 1,081 flight hours since its commissioning, has now been redesignated and added to the NAF fleet. This development highlights the potential for similar projects to optimise the utilisation of grounded national assets, reducing costs and enhancing the nation’s aviation capabilities.

The achievement signals the NAF’s commitment to operational excellence, resource optimisation, and national security. It also reflects Nigeria’s potential to advance indigenous technical expertise, setting a precedent for future projects aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in critical sectors.