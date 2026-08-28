Nigerian Ahunna Eziakonwa’s three-decade rise to UN Special Adviser on Africa

Nigeria’s Ahunna Eziakonwa has assumed one of the United Nations’ most strategic Africa-focused positions, bringing nearly three decades of experience across humanitarian affairs, development, peace and political engagement to the role of Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Africa.

Eziakonwa, who was appointed by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in June 2026 and began her tenure on August 1, succeeds Cristina Duarte of Cabo Verde. The Office of the Special Adviser on Africa confirmed that she now heads the UN body responsible for providing the Secretary-General with high-level strategic advice on Africa and strengthening coordination across the organisation’s engagement on the continent.

Her appointment is significant not simply because it places another Nigerian in a senior multilateral position, but because of the breadth of the portfolio she now inherits.

As Special Adviser on Africa, Eziakonwa is expected to advise the UN Secretary-General on emerging and cross-cutting issues affecting the continent, support greater coherence in the UN’s work in Africa and help mobilise international attention around the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Office of the Special Adviser on Africa is the UN Headquarters’ only entity with a continent-specific mandate.

For Eziakonwa, however, the appointment is the latest stage of a career that has taken her from humanitarian operations and peace-related work to country-level diplomacy and, ultimately, continental development leadership.

Before her latest appointment, Eziakonwa served as UN Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator and Director of the UN Development Programme’s Regional Bureau for Africa.

Since assuming that role in 2018, she helped shape UNDP’s strategic approach to economic and political development across Africa and oversaw the organisation’s support to 46 African countries pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals, the 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. That role gave her responsibility for one of the UN system’s broadest development portfolios on the continent. But her experience extends far beyond regional development policy.

Eziakonwa previously served as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Lesotho from 2008 to 2012, before moving to Uganda, where she held similar responsibilities from 2012 to 2015.

She later served in Ethiopia from 2015 to 2018 as UN Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative, combining development leadership with humanitarian coordination in one of Africa’s most strategically significant countries.

These assignments placed her at the intersection of government relations, humanitarian response, development strategy and UN coordination. They also helped prepare her for a role that now requires her to understand Africa not as a single policy issue, but as a complex collection of political, economic, humanitarian and development realities.

The humanitarian and political foundation

Before taking up country-level leadership positions, Eziakonwa worked extensively within the UN’s humanitarian and political architecture. She served as Chief of the Africa Section at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in New York, where she managed humanitarian operations across 15 African countries. She also held senior positions in Liberia and Sierra Leone during critical periods in both countries.

At UN Headquarters, she worked with the Departments of Peacekeeping Operations, Political Affairs and Public Information, contributing to peacekeeping, political analysis and strategic communications relating to the UN’s engagement in Africa.

Taken together, these assignments explain the breadth of experience she brings to her new office. Her career has covered humanitarian crises, political engagement, peace-related work, country coordination and long-term development. It is this combination that distinguishes her journey.

Rather than emerging solely from the diplomatic or development side of the UN system, Eziakonwa has worked across several of the institution’s most important Africa-facing structures.

Why her new role matters

The Office of the Special Adviser on Africa occupies a distinct position within the UN system. Its mandate goes beyond development programmes. The office provides strategic advice to the Secretary-General, conducts policy and foresight analysis, supports coordination across the UN system and works to amplify African perspectives in global and intergovernmental processes. That places Eziakonwa at a critical point between African institutions, UN leadership, member states and international development partners.

Her role comes at a time when Africa is pressing for stronger representation in global governance, reforms to international financial systems, increased development financing and deeper regional economic integration.

In her previous position at UNDP, Eziakonwa was already closely involved in conversations around the continent’s development priorities and the implementation of Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The new position broadens that responsibility from managing a development portfolio to helping shape the UN’s strategic engagement with Africa.

Education and early professional background

Before joining the United Nations, Eziakonwa held positions in several African civil society organisations. She holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs, with a focus on African economic and political development, from Columbia University in New York.

She also holds a degree in Pedagogy, English and Literary Studies from the University of Benin, Nigeria. The UN says she speaks Igbo and English, is fluent in Yoruba and has a working knowledge of French.

A career built around Africa

Her professional journey has taken her from humanitarian operations in multiple African countries to leadership positions in Lesotho, Uganda and Ethiopia, before she assumed responsibility for UNDP’s development engagement across 46 African countries.

That trajectory now culminates in an office specifically mandated to advise the UN Secretary-General on Africa.In announcing her appointment, the United Nations said Eziakonwa brings “nearly three decades” of UN leadership to the position.

The scale of her new responsibility means that her work will now extend beyond managing programmes or coordinating individual country operations. She will be expected to help the UN navigate some of Africa’s most consequential policy questions, from development and humanitarian challenges to the continent’s place in global decision-making.

Eziakonwa assumes the role at a period of intense debate about Africa’s future and its relationship with the global system.

The continent is pushing for greater influence in international institutions, increased access to development financing and stronger regional integration, while governments continue to confront humanitarian crises, conflicts, climate pressures and persistent development gaps.

The mandate of the Office of the Special Adviser on Africa positions her to contribute to those conversations at the highest level of the UN system. Her appointment, therefore, represents more than a change of title.

It is the progression of a career that has moved through nearly every major dimension of the UN’s engagement with Africa, from peace and humanitarian affairs to development and continental strategy.

For Ahunna Eziakonwa, the journey from managing humanitarian operations across 15 African countries to overseeing UNDP’s work in 46 countries has now led to a broader responsibility: helping shape the strategic conversation between the United Nations and Africa.

And at a time when African countries are demanding a stronger voice in global governance and a greater role in determining their development future, that responsibility may prove to be the most consequential assignment of her career.