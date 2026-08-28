Nigerian entrepreneurs urged to embrace innovation, integrity

Key points

Business leaders have urged Nigerian entrepreneurs and professionals to prioritise innovation, ethical leadership and strategic collaboration amid economic pressures.

Speakers at the Transform Business Conference 2026 said businesses need to combine digital innovation with strong ethical standards to achieve sustainable growth.

The conference brought together entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, startup founders, church leaders and other business stakeholders in Lagos.

Main story

Nigerian entrepreneurs and professionals have been urged to embrace innovation, ethical leadership and strategic collaboration to remain resilient amid rising operating costs and other pressures in the country’s business environment.

The call was made at the Transform Business Conference (TBC) 2026, held on June 12 at the Festival Hotel Conference Centre and Spa in Festac Town, Lagos, with the theme, “Leading Against the Odds: Innovation, Integrity, and Career Advancement in Nigeria’s Business Environment.”

Ambassador Kingsley Nwanze, Project Director of the conference, said the annual event was established to promote the exchange of business ideas, strengthen professional networks and encourage enterprise development and values-driven innovation.

Nwanze said the conference was also aimed at promoting ethical leadership, entrepreneurial resilience, strategic innovation and sustainable career advancement as businesses contend with a changing economic environment.

He said the conference had grown since its inaugural edition in 2025, becoming an emerging platform for discussions on business and leadership in Nigeria.

According to him, the maiden edition attracted more than 2,500 participants, including business executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers, professionals, creatives and emerging leaders.

Nwanze said the attendance and feedback from the inaugural edition demonstrated the relevance of the conference to Nigeria’s business and leadership community.

The need for businesses to balance growth with ethical practices also featured prominently at the conference, where Linda Ochugbua, a digital media and digital sales consultant, moderated panel discussions on competitiveness and institutional integrity.

Ochugbua said the pressures facing businesses, including inflation, rising operating costs and changing consumer behaviour, required organisations to look beyond aggressive marketing in pursuing growth.

She said businesses needed strong institutional values alongside digital innovation to build organisations capable of sustaining their position in the market.

The discussions also focused on the use of affordable digital tools to help businesses address operational challenges and adapt to changing market conditions.

Speakers examined ways of providing entrepreneurs with relevant market insights, strengthening collaboration between faith-based and professional communities and encouraging partnerships across different sectors.

The four-hour conference attracted startup founders, established business operators, corporate professionals, church leaders and other entrepreneurs seeking practical approaches to business growth, leadership development and long-term sustainability.

Organisers said the conference highlighted the importance of combining innovation, corporate governance and ethical leadership in building businesses capable of withstanding economic pressures and contributing to Nigeria’s development.

The issues

Nigerian businesses are operating amid inflation, rising costs and changing consumer markets, creating pressure on entrepreneurs and professionals to find new ways of maintaining competitiveness.

The conference emphasised that innovation alone may not be sufficient for sustainable growth, with speakers also stressing the importance of ethical leadership, collaboration and strong institutional values.

What’s being said

“This conference was designed to inspire ethical leadership, entrepreneurial resilience, strategic innovation, and sustainable career advancement within Nigeria’s evolving business landscape.” — Ambassador Kingsley Nwanze, Project Director, Transform Business Conference

“Leading in a dynamic, high-pressure economy demands more than just aggressive marketing; it requires uncompromised institutional character.” — Linda Ochugbua, Digital media and digital sales consultant

What’s next

Organisers said the conference would continue to provide a platform for entrepreneurs, professionals and other stakeholders to exchange ideas, build networks and explore practical approaches to navigating Nigeria’s changing business environment.

Bottom line

Business leaders at TBC 2026 urged Nigerian entrepreneurs to combine innovation with ethical leadership and strategic collaboration as they navigate rising costs and changing markets, stressing that sustainable business growth requires both adaptability and strong institutional values.