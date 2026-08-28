MultiChoice unveils regional masterclasses for filmmakers

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 28, 2026

Key Points

• MultiChoice Talent Factory has launched 13 regional masterclasses for filmmakers and television practitioners across Nigeria.

• The programme marks eight years of MTF’s investment in Nigeria’s creative industry.

• The masterclasses are being organised in partnership with film festivals, guilds and other industry bodies across different regions.

• The programme is designed to provide practitioners with practical knowledge about emerging trends, opportunities and business developments in the film and television industry.

• The first masterclass, held on August 24, focused on international film sales and distribution and was organised in partnership with the Nigerian International Film Summit.

• A second session, the Africa Microdrama Summit, held on August 26, examined the growth of short-form scripted content and Africa’s mobile-first entertainment economy.

• Industry experts said understanding distribution, audience behaviour and the commercial side of filmmaking is increasingly important for African storytellers.

• The masterclass series will continue across Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Abuja and Kano.

Main Story

The MultiChoice Talent Factory has launched a series of 13 regional masterclasses for filmmakers and television practitioners across Nigeria as part of its efforts to deepen investment in the country’s creative industry, The programme marks eight years of the MultiChoice Talent Factory’s involvement in developing creative talent and is being organised in partnership with film festivals, guilds and other industry organisations across different parts of the country.

According to the organisers, the masterclasses are designed to equip film and television practitioners with practical knowledge about current developments, emerging opportunities and the changing commercial landscape of the entertainment industry, The first masterclass, tagged the International Sales and Distribution Executive Masterclass, was held on August 24 in partnership with the Nigerian International Film Summit.

The session, themed “From Script to Market: The Future of Cinema in Africa,” brought together filmmakers, producers and other industry professionals to examine how films move from production to audiences and international markets, Among the panellists were Kene Mkparu, President and Chief Executive Officer of KOMWORLD Cinemas and Studio KOM Film Production and Distribution; cinema expert and thought leader Funmi Onuma; and Ijeoma Onah, Founder of the Nigerian International Film Summit.

The discussion focused on international sales, distribution and the commercial considerations involved in taking African films beyond their immediate markets.

The Academy Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Akaoma Onyeonoru, stressed that filmmaking goes beyond producing a quality movie, She said understanding the business side of filmmaking is equally important because a film must be able to travel and reach audiences in different markets.

Onyeonoru noted that the ability of African stories to travel internationally would influence how the continent tells, distributes and controls its own narratives, She emphasised that effective distribution remains critical to ensuring that African films are not restricted to local audiences but can compete for viewers across the continent and internationally.

The second masterclass, the Africa Microdrama Summit, was held on August 26, 2026, under the theme “The Future of Africa Storytelling: Powering Africa’s Mobile-First Entertainment Economy, The session examined the rapid growth of short-form scripted content and the changing ways audiences consume entertainment.

The panel featured Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria; Ifeoma Areh, Founder of the Digital Creator Africa Academy for Microdrama; Brenda Fashugba, Co-Founder of Women in the Arts; Samira Hamidi, Country Manager of Digital Virgo; and Elija Afi, Co-Founder of the Digital Creator Africa Academy.

The panel examined the rise of microdrama, changing audience behaviour and the opportunities that short-form storytelling could create for African content producers, The discussions reflected the growing importance of mobile platforms and shorter entertainment formats as audiences increasingly consume content through smartphones and digital platforms.

Babatunde said shorter attention spans were influencing how viewers engage with entertainment, creating opportunities for content that can quickly attract and retain audiences, She said Nigerian viewers increasingly want stories that immediately establish what is happening and maintain their attention throughout the viewing experience.

She also suggested that microdrama could potentially find a place on established entertainment platforms such as Africa Magic, creating additional opportunities for producers who can develop commercially viable productions.

The masterclass series is expected to continue in different parts of Nigeria, extending the programme beyond Lagos and other major creative centres, MTF said the programme will reach practitioners in Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Abuja and Kano states.

Partners involved in the programme include the Wole Soyinka Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, the Ibadan International Film Festival, the Pan-Atlantic University International Students’ Film Festival, the Twin City International Film Festival, the Rivers International Film Festival and the Kano Indigenous Languages Film Festival.

The Issues

The major issue is the need to strengthen the business side of Nigeria’s creative industry. While Nigerian filmmakers continue to produce large volumes of content, the ability to distribute, market and monetise those productions remains a major challenge.

International distribution is particularly important because access to wider markets can determine whether African films generate sustainable commercial returns. Without effective distribution networks, even successful productions can struggle to reach audiences outside their immediate territories.

Another issue is the changing behaviour of audiences. The growth of smartphones, streaming platforms and social media has changed how viewers discover and consume entertainment.

Microdrama is emerging as a response to these changes. Short-form scripted productions can be consumed quickly and are particularly suited to mobile-first audiences. This creates new opportunities for creators but also requires them to rethink storytelling, production and marketing strategies.

There is also the challenge of maintaining quality while producing content that is designed for rapid consumption. Creators must balance shorter formats with compelling storytelling and production standards that can compete in an increasingly crowded digital market.

The development of regional talent is another important issue. Much of Nigeria’s entertainment industry is concentrated in major creative centres, making regional programmes valuable for practitioners who may not have easy access to industry networks, training and professional opportunities.

The programme also raises the broader question of how African creators can maintain ownership and control over their stories while expanding into international markets. Greater global visibility can create commercial opportunities, but creators also need to understand the business structures and agreements governing international sales and distribution.

What’s Being Said

Akaoma Onyeonoru, Academy Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, said understanding the business side of filmmaking was as important as the creative process, She stressed that producing a movie was only one part of the process and that films must also be able to travel to different markets and reach wider audiences.

Onyeonoru said the ability of African stories to travel would influence how the continent tells and controls its own narratives, making effective distribution essential, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, said changing audience behaviour was creating new opportunities for content producers.

She said shorter attention spans were influencing the way people consume entertainment and that content capable of quickly attracting viewers and sustaining their attention was becoming increasingly important.

Babatunde also said microdrama could potentially find space on established platforms such as Africa Magic, provided producers develop commercially viable content.

The speakers at the International Sales and Distribution Executive Masterclass focused on the importance of understanding international sales, distribution structures and the commercial considerations involved in taking African films to wider audiences.

The panellists at the Africa Microdrama Summit similarly examined how mobile-first entertainment is changing storytelling and creating new opportunities for African creators.

What’s Next

The regional masterclass programme will continue across several states and the Federal Capital Territory, giving more filmmakers and television practitioners access to specialised industry knowledge.

The upcoming sessions will provide opportunities for practitioners outside the major entertainment hubs to engage with industry professionals, learn about new business models and understand emerging audience trends.

The continued growth of microdrama is also likely to encourage more African creators to experiment with short-form scripted content designed specifically for mobile and digital audiences.

For established platforms, the rise of microdrama could create new programming opportunities and provide another avenue for discovering emerging writers, actors, directors and producers.

The emphasis on international sales and distribution could also encourage Nigerian filmmakers to think beyond production and develop stronger strategies for taking their content to African and global markets.

If sustained, programmes such as the MTF masterclasses could help bridge the gap between creative talent and the commercial knowledge needed to build a more sustainable entertainment industry.

Bottom Line

The MultiChoice Talent Factory’s regional masterclasses highlight a growing reality in Nigeria’s creative industry: producing good content is no longer enough, Filmmakers increasingly need to understand distribution, international sales, audience behaviour, digital platforms and the commercial side of entertainment.

The rise of mobile-first formats such as microdrama is also creating new opportunities for African storytellers to reach audiences in different ways, By taking training and industry conversations to different regions, the programme could help broaden access to professional knowledge and create new opportunities for emerging talent across Nigeria.