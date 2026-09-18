NRS urges women to take greater role in tax decisions

KEY POINTS

• NRS says women’s participation in tax decisions can support the growth and formalisation of women owned businesses.

• SWIT says women need stronger involvement in taxation, policy and revenue discussions.

• Speakers highlighted digital compliance, presumptive taxation, leadership and capacity building as key areas.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Revenue Service has called for greater participation of women in tax policy and revenue decisions, saying their influence is important to the formalisation and growth of women owned businesses.

Angel Pariola Fadahunsi, Chairperson of the NRS Gender Equality Committee and Group Director, Human Capital Management, made the call at the Society for Women in Taxation, FCT Abuja Chapter, HERizon 2026 Anniversary.

The event, which marked the maiden anniversary of the FCT Abuja Chapter and the 12th anniversary of SWIT, was held under the theme, “From Compliance to Influence: Women as Tax Catalysts for Sustainable Development”.

Pariola Fadahunsi said women occupied diverse positions as business owners, employers, employees, professionals, innovators, community leaders and decision makers, making their participation in decisions affecting taxation and the economy important.

She said a tax system that was simple, fair, accessible and responsive would make it easier for women owned enterprises to formalise and expand.

The NRS official said the conference was particularly relevant amid expected tax plans and reforms, adding that women needed opportunities to contribute to decisions affecting their professional, economic and business activities.

She identified presumptive taxation, support for small businesses, leadership development and digital compliance as areas requiring greater attention.

Caroline Ndubuisi, SWIT’s sixth National Chairperson and chief host, said the programme provided an opportunity to examine ways of creating a more supportive environment for small businesses and the next generation of women.

She said understanding digital tax compliance and emerging business opportunities would be increasingly important as professional and commercial environments change.

Ndubuisi also urged women to recognise their ability to influence communities and institutions through professional expertise, leadership and participation in revenue mobilisation.

Victoria Nkwoma Udo, SWIT’s fifth Coordinator and host of the FCT Abuja Chapter, said the HERizon concept was intended to place women at the centre of discussions about their future and influence within the tax ecosystem.

She said recent fiscal reforms, including the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, had changed the tax environment and introduced simplified and presumptive regimes relevant to small businesses.

Nkwoma Udo said digital tax administration was also changing how revenue was assessed, collected and accounted for, requiring women to develop the knowledge needed to participate effectively in its implementation.

Petu Joyce, Chairman of the SWIT Local Organising Committee, said the association would continue providing platforms for women to share professional experiences, develop relationships and strengthen their collective influence.

Emmanuel Salako, Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, congratulated the FCT Abuja Chapter on the programme and reaffirmed the professional relationship between ICAN and SWIT.

He encouraged participants to make effective use of the programme and said professional collaboration remained important to strengthening women’s participation in taxation and related fields.

Georgina Ehuriah Arisa, the first female Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Affairs Office of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, urged women to invest in capacity building.

She said stronger capacity would position women to contribute meaningfully to taxation decisions and advance issues affecting other women.

THE ISSUES

Women owned businesses can face tax and compliance decisions that directly affect their ability to formalise and expand. The speakers therefore linked women’s participation in tax discussions with the broader business environment. Digital compliance is becoming an important area of professional knowledge, with speakers urging women to understand how technology is changing tax administration and revenue collection. The discussion also focused on the role of professional capacity. Greater knowledge of taxation, leadership and fiscal reforms can give women a stronger basis for participating in policy and revenue discussions. The conference framed compliance as an entry point rather than the full extent of women’s participation in the tax system, with speakers calling for greater involvement in policy, legislation and implementation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“A tax system that is simple, fair, accessible and responsive will help women-owned enterprises formalise, grow and thrive, while also supporting the development of our nation and economy.” – Angel Pariola Fadahunsi, NRS Gender Equality Committee Chairperson

“When women move from compliance to influence, it will help us build stronger institutions, more resilient businesses and a more sustainable future for Nigeria.” – Angel Pariola Fadahunsi, NRS Gender Equality Committee Chairperson

“Compliance is honourable, but it is not the ceiling; the next frontier is influence, sitting at tables where tax policy is designed and shaping revenue conversations.” – Victoria Nkwoma Udo, SWIT FCT Abuja Chapter

WHAT’S NEXT

SWIT said it would continue creating platforms for professional development, knowledge sharing and stronger participation by women in taxation and related economic discussions.

BOTTOM LINE

The NRS and SWIT are calling for women to move beyond tax compliance and participate more actively in decisions shaping taxation, business and revenue mobilisation. The discussion also highlighted digital compliance, small business taxation and capacity building as areas requiring stronger female participation.