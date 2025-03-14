Nigeria Works To Close Digital Divide Through Collaboration

The Nigerian government is making moves to ensure that every citizen has access to reliable telecommunication services. To achieve this, the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) recently held a stakeholder meeting in Lagos, bringing together key players in the telecom industry.

The theme of the event, “Strengthening Partnership for Sustainable Telecommunication Infrastructure in Unserved and Underserved Communities,” focused on finding ways to expand digital access across Nigeria.

Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), emphasized the need for collaboration in developing a sustainable telecom infrastructure. He urged stakeholders to work together and take concrete steps toward improving connectivity, especially in remote areas.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, acknowledged the progress made in expanding Nigeria’s digital infrastructure but noted that millions of Nigerians still lack access to digital services. To bridge this gap, the government has launched various initiatives, including:

Project BRIDGE – Focused on broadband expansion

– Focused on broadband expansion Project 774 – Aiming to provide nationwide connectivity

– Aiming to provide nationwide connectivity Universal Access Project – Ensuring telecom services reach every part of the country

– Ensuring telecom services reach every part of the country National Broadband Alliance of Nigeria – A coalition driving internet penetration

– A coalition driving internet penetration 3 Million Technical Talent Programme – Training Nigerians in digital skills

Dr. Tijani stressed that strong partnerships between the government, private sector, development agencies, and local communities are crucial. He outlined four key focus areas: engaging with communities, using existing infrastructure, building capacity, and ensuring sustainable solutions.

With these efforts, Nigeria aims to provide universal digital access and literacy by 2030, ensuring that every citizen can participate in the digital economy.