Nigeria urges South Africa to halt Afrophobic attacks

Key Points

Federal Government calls for urgent action against attacks targeting Africans in South Africa.

Nigeria says at least 90 Nigerians have been killed in Afrophobic violence since June 2022.

Government proposes stronger migration systems, early-warning mechanisms and people-to-people diplomacy.

Main Story

The Federal Government has called on South African authorities to take urgent steps to stop xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks targeting African nationals in the country.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, made the call during a virtual roundtable on South Africa’s xenophobia, organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

Enikanolaiye said Nigeria viewed the violence as a serious continental concern, particularly because many of those targeted were citizens of African countries that supported South Africa during its struggle against apartheid.

He said the nature of the attacks made Afrophobia a more appropriate description of the problem, given its focus on Africans from other countries living in South Africa.

The minister said Nigeria had directed the NIIA to conduct a detailed study of the country’s contribution to the anti-apartheid struggle, including its financial support, scholarships and other assistance provided to South African leaders and citizens.

He expressed concern over the loss of Nigerian lives, saying at least 90 Nigerians had been killed in Afrophobic violence since June 2022, with further attacks and displacement reported in 2026.

Enikanolaiye said the continued violence could damage South Africa’s international reputation, discourage investment and undermine efforts towards greater African integration.

He called for immigration enforcement to remain the responsibility of the state and urged South African authorities to strengthen migration systems in ways that are transparent and humane.

The minister also warned political leaders against rhetoric that portrays migrants as criminals or competitors for jobs, saying such narratives could contribute to an environment in which violence becomes more likely.

He called for public discussions about migration to be based on verified information rather than misinformation and social media rumours.

Nigeria also wants existing Nigeria-South Africa early-warning and rapid-response mechanisms to be fully activated so that tensions can be identified and addressed before they escalate.

Enikanolaiye further proposed greater involvement of businesses, universities, religious and traditional institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups and the media in rebuilding trust between citizens of both countries.

He said Nigeria and Ghana would raise the issue at the next session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The Issues

The Federal Government is concerned that repeated attacks against African nationals in South Africa could deepen tensions between African countries and undermine efforts to promote continental integration.

Nigeria is also seeking a balance between addressing legitimate migration concerns and preventing hate-driven violence against foreign nationals.

What’s Being Said

Enikanolaiye said Nigeria wanted South Africa to strengthen its migration governance while ensuring that immigration laws were enforced by state authorities rather than through vigilantism.

He also stressed that Africans should be treated with equal dignity regardless of their country of origin.

What’s Next

Nigeria is expected to continue discussions with South Africa and other regional partners while raising the issue at the African Union.

The government also plans to work with South Africa, the AU, ECOWAS and other stakeholders on measures aimed at preventing further attacks and strengthening African integration.

Bottom Line

Nigeria is pressing South Africa to take concrete action against Afrophobic violence, strengthen migration governance and prevent rhetoric that fuels attacks on African nationals.