FG challenges builders to deliver affordable, safe, sustainable homes

Key Points

Federal Government urges builders to help tackle Nigeria’s housing shortage.

SGF warns that poor workmanship, substandard materials and unqualified practitioners contribute to building failures.

Stakeholders call for stronger enforcement of building standards, professional oversight and access to affordable housing finance.

Main Story

The Federal Government has urged Nigerian builders to play a greater role in reducing the country’s housing shortage by delivering homes that are affordable, safe and built to professional standards.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, made the call in Abuja while chairing the 56th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB).

The conference, themed “Repositioning the Building Profession, Advocacy and Policy Influence in Housing Delivery for a Sustainable Built Environment,” examined challenges affecting housing delivery and the building profession.

Akume said housing should not be viewed simply as a physical structure, stressing that access to decent homes affects safety, dignity, family stability, quality of life and wealth creation.

He warned that poor workmanship, inferior materials, corruption and the use of unqualified personnel could undermine efforts to improve housing delivery.

According to him, weak adherence to construction specifications, inadequate quality checks, improper building methods, foundation defects and poor supervision are among factors that can lead to building failures.

The SGF advised certified builders not to allow their professional names or seals to be used on projects they have not properly supervised, saying such practices undermine professional integrity and put lives at risk.

He also called for greater public education on the consequences of poor construction, noting that building failures can result in substantial financial losses and deaths.

Akume identified the rising cost of construction as another major barrier to home ownership, saying many Nigerian families could no longer afford to build or purchase homes.

He disclosed that the Federal Government was supporting the production of building materials across the geopolitical zones as part of efforts to increase local supply and bring down construction costs.

The SGF urged builders to contribute their technical knowledge, research and professional networks to government housing initiatives from the design stage through implementation.

He also encouraged practitioners to establish partnerships and consortia, introduce verifiable quality-management systems, train and certify artisans and work with government and reputable private developers.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Darma, represented by the Director of Public Buildings, Musa Abdullahi, identified building collapse as one of the sector’s persistent problems.

Darma said builders had an important role in enforcing construction standards through proper quality control, testing of materials and effective supervision of building sites.

He urged participants at the conference to develop practical proposals that could improve housing delivery and address recurring problems within the sector.

Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing, described the conference theme as relevant to Nigeria’s housing challenges, particularly the housing deficit, building safety and sustainable community development.

Represented by Sen. Ibrahim Mustapha, Tambuwal said sustainable housing would require effective legislation, sound policies, professional expertise, affordable financing and compliance with established building standards.

He said the National Assembly would support initiatives aimed at strengthening professional standards and enforcement, encouraging the use of local and climate-resilient materials, improving land administration and expanding access to housing finance.

The Issues

Nigeria’s housing challenge is not limited to the number of homes available. Construction costs, building safety, weak enforcement of standards and inadequate access to housing finance also affect the quality and affordability of homes delivered.

The conference therefore placed professional competence and stronger regulatory enforcement alongside affordability as important elements of sustainable housing delivery.

What’s Being Said

NIOB President Daniel Kolade said the institute was using advocacy and engagement with policymakers to strengthen the building profession, improve construction standards and increase public awareness of the need to employ qualified practitioners.

Kolade identified quackery as a major challenge and urged members of the public to engage properly qualified professionals for construction projects.

Dr Adesina Aladeloba, NIOB’s Third Vice President, called for stricter enforcement of the National Building Code.

Aladeloba, who is also Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Studies at Yaba College of Technology, said builders were responsible for turning architectural and engineering designs into completed structures.

What’s Next

The NIOB is expected to use recommendations from the conference to support advocacy and policy discussions on housing delivery, professional standards and construction safety.

Stronger enforcement of building regulations, greater professional involvement and increased use of local materials will remain important to efforts to improve housing delivery.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government wants builders to contribute more directly to solving Nigeria’s housing shortage while maintaining affordability, safety and professional standards, with stakeholders calling for stronger regulation, better financing and greater use of qualified practitioners.