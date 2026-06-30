Olam Agri publishes inaugural annual report, charts growth trajectory after SALIC investment

Key points

Olam Agri has published its first Annual Report as a standalone company following SALIC’s majority acquisition.

The company recorded record sales volumes, higher revenues and market share growth during 2025.

The report outlines a long-term investment strategy focused on strengthening global food security.

Olam Agri unveiled its refreshed Sustainable Futures Plan centred on climate, nature and livelihoods.

Main Story

Olam Agri has published its inaugural Annual Report, titled “Building a Brighter Future,” marking a significant milestone in its evolution as an independent global agri-business following the acquisition of a majority stake by the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) in April 2026.

The report reviews the company’s performance in 2025, highlighting record sales volumes, increased revenues and expanded market share across several strategic product categories.

According to the company, the strong performance was driven by continued expansion in key markets and investments aimed at strengthening its position in the global food, feed and fibre value chains amid growing demand for agricultural commodities.

Olam Agri said the report reflects its ambition to leverage its strengthened financial position and long-term shareholder support to pursue disciplined investments that enhance operational capabilities, improve resilience and create sustainable long-term value.

A key feature of the report is the introduction of the company’s refreshed sustainability strategy, the Sustainable Futures Plan, which focuses on three priority areas—climate, nature and livelihoods. The framework is designed to promote sustainable food systems, improve food security and deliver measurable environmental and social impact.

As part of its commitment to transparency, the company also released accompanying sustainability and climate-related disclosures alongside the Annual Report.

Beyond financial and sustainability performance, Olam Agri highlighted progress in its workforce development, noting that it was recognised by the Top Employers Institute in 10 countries and retained its Top Employer certification in Africa for the sixth consecutive year.

The Issues

Despite strong financial performance, the global agriculture sector continues to face significant challenges, including climate change, food insecurity, supply chain disruptions and increasing pressure on companies to improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Industry stakeholders are also paying closer attention to corporate transparency, climate disclosures and sustainable agricultural practices as investors and governments demand greater accountability from global agribusinesses.

Against this backdrop, Olam Agri’s renewed sustainability commitments and long-term investment strategy will be closely monitored for measurable outcomes.

What’s Being Said

Sunny Verghese, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Olam Agri, said the company delivered sustained growth while embarking on a transformative phase that positions it as a differentiated global agribusiness.

“We sustained our performance and growth in 2025, while beginning a transformative new chapter that will enhance our capabilities as a differentiated global agri-business and fully integrated food security leader.”

He added that SALIC’s long-term investment provides the company with greater capacity to expand profitably while meeting rising global demand for food, feed and fibre.

What’s Next

Olam Agri is expected to continue implementing its long-term growth strategy by expanding investments across strategic markets, strengthening its integrated food value chains and advancing the targets outlined in its Sustainable Futures Plan.

The company is also expected to continue publishing enhanced sustainability and climate disclosures as part of its annual reporting while pursuing initiatives that improve food security, environmental stewardship and inclusive economic growth.

Bottom Line

Olam Agri’s inaugural Annual Report signals the beginning of a new corporate chapter backed by long-term strategic investment, combining strong commercial performance with an increased focus on sustainability, transparency and global food security.