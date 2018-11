Nigeria to Increase Oil Production by 1.8 million bpd in 2019 – NNPC

Nigeria will increase its oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day in 2019 and raise condensate production to 0.5 million bpd, the managing director of Nigerian state oil firm NNPC said on Tuesday.

Nigeria currently produces 1.6 million bpd of oil and 0.4 million bpd of condensate, Maikanti Baru told Reuters.

He added that he expected NNPC to sign deals with consortiums this month to revamp long-neglected oil refineries.

More Details Later…