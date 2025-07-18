Nigeria To Host First Global Air Show In Abuja

The Federal Government has announced plans to host Nigeria’s first International Air Show in Abuja in December 2025, aiming to position the country as a hub for aviation business and attract global industry stakeholders.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Ibrahim Kana, disclosed the plans in a statement, emphasising the need for close collaboration with the Ministry of Interior to ensure the event’s success. The air show is expected to attract wide international participation, with invitations to be extended to civil aviation authorities, investors, and marketers worldwide.

Kana highlighted the importance of seamless visa and security operations due to the expected influx of international visitors, noting that agencies under the Ministry of Interior, including the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Federal Road Safety Corps, will play key roles in facilitating the event.

Abuja was chosen for the air show due to its strategic location and accessibility, with Kana hinting that President Bola Tinubu may attend, underscoring the government’s commitment to delivering a world-class event to promote Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The Ministry of Interior has assured full support, with the Permanent Secretary, Magdalena Ajani, stating that the online visa application system will be optimised to ease entry for visitors attending the air show. Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, also highlighted the need for data-sharing to project visitor numbers, ensuring efficient visa issuance and streamlined arrivals.

The Nigerian Air Force has pledged its support, with a technical subcommittee already addressing operational plans, while the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed it will provide necessary authorisations and regulatory guidance to ensure a smooth event.

The International Air Show will feature participation from aircraft manufacturers, service providers, and aviation stakeholders globally, with the event expected to include aircraft displays, exhibitions, and networking sessions to drive investment and showcase opportunities in Nigeria’s aviation and aerospace sectors.

The event marks a significant milestone for the country’s aviation industry, with the Federal Government reaffirming its commitment to creating a platform that will advance the sector’s growth and establish Nigeria as a key player in the global aviation space.