Nigerians Seek New Destinations As US, Canada, UAE Tighten Visa Rules

More Nigerians are exploring alternative destinations for education, work, and relocation as the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates implement stricter visa restrictions, limiting access to these traditionally popular migration routes.

In recent months, the United States Embassy in Nigeria reduced visa validity for many categories, including visitor, student, and exchange visas, to single-entry permits valid for three months, citing high overstay rates among Nigerian applicants.

Canada has also increased the required proof-of-funds under its Express Entry and study pathways, raising the threshold for single applicants from CAD 14,690 to CAD 15,263, equivalent to about ₦17 million. This adjustment is part of measures to manage rising demand and ensure that new migrants have adequate financial stability.

Meanwhile, the UAE continues to enforce visa restrictions for Nigerian travellers, including a ban on transit visas and new requirements for visitors to show proof of substantial financial standing. Nigerians aged 18 to 45 can no longer apply for tourist visas unless travelling with family or in groups.

These restrictions have triggered a shift in migration plans, with many Nigerians now considering the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Eastern Europe, and select Asian countries for education and skilled migration opportunities.

Migration consultants report increased inquiries for countries with more structured skilled migration pathways and favourable visa policies. The UK’s digital visa system, Germany’s skilled worker routes, and Australia’s points-based migration framework are now drawing interest from Nigerian professionals and students seeking clearer and more stable relocation pathways.

In addition to Europe and Asia, some Nigerians are also exploring African destinations offering residency and business opportunities as they navigate the tightening global mobility landscape.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is engaging with affected countries, including the US and UAE, to address visa policy concerns and ease travel challenges. President Bola Tinubu has stated the government’s commitment to preserving fair travel access for Nigerians under its “4-D Foreign Policy Agenda.”

Businesses and families impacted by the new restrictions are being advised to prepare robust documentation, apply early, and avoid unaccredited visa agents, as embassies tighten screening processes and extend processing times for applications.

Despite these hurdles, Nigerian professionals and students continue to pursue global opportunities, demonstrating resilience and adaptability as they adjust plans in search of education, employment, and business prospects abroad.