Nigeria seeks regional cooperation to strengthen border governance

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 26, 2026

Keypoints

The National Boundary Commission is calling for stronger regional cooperation to tackle challenges in Africa’s borderlands.

Officials say border governance must balance security, trade, migration and regional integration.

Key threats discussed include terrorism, banditry, arms trafficking, irregular migration, smuggling and maritime insecurity.

The NBC wants governments, researchers, border communities and development partners to work more closely.

The call was made at the ABORNE 2026 International Conference in Lagos.

Main Story

Nigeria has called for stronger cooperation among governments, academia, border communities and development partners to address growing security, economic and social challenges across Africa’s borderlands, The National Boundary Commission made the call at the Association of Borderlands Research Network 2026 International Conference in Lagos, themed “The Connected Borderlands, Socio-Cultural Integration, and the Centrality of Policy, Research, and Security.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, NBC Director-General Adamu Adaji described borderlands as strategic areas where cooperation, economic opportunities and conflicts can intersect, He said effective border governance requires more than physical infrastructure and security measures, arguing that policies must be supported by research and evidence.

The Issues

African borders are increasingly becoming points where several national and regional concerns overlap, including security, trade, migration, environmental sustainability, identity and citizenship, The conference also examined threats including terrorism, banditry, arms trafficking, irregular migration, smuggling and maritime insecurity.

For Nigeria and its neighbours, these challenges often extend beyond national boundaries, making unilateral responses less effective, The NBC therefore emphasised the need to balance national sovereignty and security with cross-border movement, economic cooperation and broader regional interests.

What’s Being Said

Adaji said sustainable solutions require collaboration between governments, academics, border communities and development partners, He argued that the objective should not simply be to secure borders but to develop governance systems that can accommodate both national interests and regional aspirations, The conference’s plenary session also examined boundary delimitation, maritime governance and cross-border security, with contributions from officials of the National Boundary Commission and the Multi-National Maritime Task Force in the Gulf of Guinea.

What’s Next

The discussions are expected to contribute to policy thinking around border management, particularly in areas involving maritime security, cross-border cooperation and regional integration, Greater collaboration between research institutions and government agencies could also help policymakers develop responses based on evidence rather than security measures alone, The conference is being co-hosted by Lagos State University and the Nigeria Immigration Service, with several government and policy institutions participating.

Bottom Line

Nigeria is pushing for a broader approach to border governance that goes beyond policing and physical boundaries. The emphasis is increasingly on regional cooperation, research, economic integration and community participation as African countries confront security threats that frequently cross national borders.