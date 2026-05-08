US warns Americans owing over $2,500 in child support risk passport denial or revocation

Key points

Americans owing more than $2,500 in child support may be denied or lose their U.S. passports.

The U.S. government says affected individuals must settle outstanding debts before passport eligibility can be restored.

Authorities warned that the verification and reinstatement process may take at least two to three weeks.

Main story

The United States Department of State has reiterated that Americans with significant outstanding child support debts may be denied the issuance of a U.S. passport or have an existing passport revoked.

According to updated guidance released on May 7, 2026, individuals who owe more than $2,500 in child support are considered ineligible for a U.S. passport under federal regulations.

The State Department explained that passport revocation notices are sent directly to affected individuals through email or the mailing address listed on their most recent passport application.

Authorities noted that individuals whose passports are revoked must contact the state where the child support debt is owed and settle the outstanding obligations before they can become eligible for a new passport.

The department further clarified that a revoked passport cannot be reused for travel purposes even after the debt has been paid.

For individuals requiring urgent international travel, officials warned that the process of removing a debtor’s name from federal records may take a minimum of two to three weeks after payment confirmation is received from state child support agencies and the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The State Department said passport processing cannot resume until HHS verifies that the applicant has cleared the outstanding debt.

The issues

The policy reflects ongoing efforts by U.S. authorities to strengthen enforcement of child support obligations through federal administrative measures.

While supporters argue that the restriction encourages parental responsibility and ensures financial support for children, critics have raised concerns over the impact on individuals who may need passports for work, family emergencies, or international travel.

The process also highlights the coordination between state child support enforcement agencies, HHS, and the State Department in determining passport eligibility.

What’s being said

The State Department advised affected individuals to immediately contact the relevant state child support enforcement agency to arrange repayment options.

Officials stated that once payment is confirmed, the state informs HHS, which then removes the individual’s name from its records before notifying the State Department.

The department stressed that it does not participate in the certification or decertification process, relying entirely on HHS verification before processing passport applications.

Americans overseas whose passports are revoked due to unpaid child support may only qualify for a limited-validity passport permitting direct return to the United States until the debt issue is resolved.

What’s next

Affected individuals are expected to work directly with state child support agencies to clear outstanding obligations and restore passport eligibility.

Authorities say passport processing will continue only after HHS confirms repayment and updates federal records.

The State Department also encouraged applicants with questions regarding child support payments to contact their state HHS offices for clarification and assistance.

Bottom line

The United States Department of State has reinforced federal rules linking passport eligibility to child support compliance, warning that Americans owing more than $2,500 risk passport denial or revocation until outstanding debts are fully resolved and verified by authorities.