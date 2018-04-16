Nigeria Remains Committed to Quality Healthcare System – Nigerian Envoy

Consul-General of Nigeria to the United States, Mr. Kayode Laro says Nigeria remains committed to strengthening the healthcare system across the country through the support of international partners.

Mr. Laro gave the pledge at the Nigeria Day to celebrate MedShare 20 years of strengthening healthcare in Nigeria.

MedShare, a U.S.-based non-profit organisation, has donated more than 40 million dollars worth of new medical supplies and biomedical equipment to Nigeria.

Many State Governments, University Teaching Hospitals, community clinics and military hospitals have benefitted from the donation in the last 20 years, according to records.

Mr. Laro commended MedShare for contributing significantly to strengthening healthcare in Nigeria.

“To address the concerns of my compatriots, I should note that improving healthcare is a major and indeed a strategic goal of the Federal and State Governments in Nigeria.

“But having adequate supplies of equipment and medical disposables is crucial to the attainment of this goal.

“The important work that MedShare does in this regard highlights the vital roles that non-profit organisations like MedShare can play when government and other stakeholders engage them in a strategic partnership.

“This, as we’ve seen, can become a win-win for all concerned. Going forward, we in the Consulate would like to see many more years of mutually-beneficial cooperation between Nigeria and MedShare.

“And we would certainly do all we can to facilitate this. I should not fail to recognise the crucial support that MedShare has received from the corporate world.

“Including from the corporate titans such as Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines for the benefit of healthcare in Nigeria. For this, we in the Consulate say a very big ‘thank you’.”

The Nigerian envoy commended MedShare partnership with key players in the health sector of Nigeria and for organising the Nigeria Day event.

According to him, it shows the importance that MedShare attaches to its partnership with Nigeria.

“I appreciate the important role that MedShare plays and the depth of the organisation’s partnership with Nigeria. This gives me the excitement to know more about MedShare.”

“In its 20 years of partnership with Nigeria, MedShare has donated medical supplies and equipment worth tens of millions of dollars to hospitals across Nigeria.

“By doing so, MedShare has contributed significantly to strengthening healthcare in Nigeria,” the Nigerian envoy said.

President, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) USA, Ms. Patience Key, expressed delight at MedShare contributions to the healthcare system in Nigeria.

Ms. Key said strengthening healthcare in Nigeria, among others, were in line with the goal and vision of NIDO Americas.

She said: “Our goals has always been to broker direct foreign investment to Nigeria, broker business partnerships with Americans and many other countries in the world.

“I just want to very quickly say a very big thank you to MedShare for this contributions and honour to Nigeria.

“We are hoping that other organisations in America are going to take a leaf out of what you, MedShare are doing and be partner with Nigeria and Nigerians on a good course”.

Corporate organisations like Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines were also recognised at the event.

Delta Airlines was recognised for helping to deliver some of the medical supplies and equipment directly to Nigeria while Coca-Cola was recognised for sponsoring some of the projects.

Vice-President, International Development of MedShare, Ms. Nell Diallo, asked Nigeria to challenge corporate organisations making billions of dollars out of the country to sponsor such laudable initiatives in the country.

The event witnessed a send-off for a donation of medical supplies and equipment to Nigeria.

Many Nigerian organisations and individuals who sponsored the shipment of some of the medical supplies and equipment also attended the event.