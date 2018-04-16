PDP to EU: Prevail on FG to Uphold Rule of Law

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has urged European Union (EU) to prevail on the Federal Government to uphold rule of law and adopt best global practices in its war against corruption.

The PDP’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, made this plea when he hosted the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen, on Thursday in Abuja.

The APC government, via the Minister of Information and Communication, released the first batch of his looters’ list with about six names March 30, 2018.

The PDP Chairman said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to harass and intimidate members of the PDP, in the name of war against corruption.

“What we have observed is that the government is taking marshal steps to harass and intimidate opposition members.

“We believe in the rule of law. Let them take to the rule of law which is very key, to the growth of democracy.

“Without the rule of law there is no democracy; there will be impunity. National Assembly members and leaders are being framed. This will not go well for our democracy.

“So, the responsibility is for the international community to advise the government to adopt the best practices as it is all over the world,’’ he said.

“We did not go to court neither did our candidate at that point go to court. We obeyed the choice of the people. We believe in the mandate of the people.

“Nigerians have given the mandate to the APC; let them talk to Nigerians who have given them mandate whether they are ready to renew it,” Secondus said.