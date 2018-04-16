Dangote Bags ABU Award

The alumni body of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria has conferred on Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, the 2018 Corporate Award.

The award was received by the Group’s Executive Director, Stakeholders Management and Corporate Communication, Engineer Ahmed Mansur.

The award which was presented by the Association’s National President, Professor Ahmed Mora said it was presented to the industrialist in recognition of his immense contribution to education.

Reading his citation, the Don described Dangote as a “dedicated philanthropist” who aside his other generous act “made an initial endowment of $1.25billion to the Aliko Dangote Foundation in March 2014.”

He added that the Dangote Foundation constructed 10 blocks of hostels for ABU Zaria.

He commended the institution for recognising the industrialist for such noble award, adding that the award will motivate the conglomerate to intensify in its philanthropy.

He said the Dangote Group has pumped billions of naira into the educational sector over the years, even as it planned to officially launch another multi-million naira hostel, with the capacity to accommodate 1,440 students at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Earlier, it donated N200 million to Katsina State University while N500 million for Bayero State University Business School in Kano.

Dangote also provided fund for the construction of a 500 capacity student hostel complex of the University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

The Dangote conglomerate also gave N118 million for a squash complex project at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka main campus and another N50 million to the University of Port Harcourt, as well as N100million for the proposed Otuoke University.

It would be recalled that the Group had only recently donated a World Class Dangote Business School worth N1.2bn to the Bayero University Kano, and building another one in the University of Ibadan worth N250million.