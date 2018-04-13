Med-View Airline Clarifies Misinformation about its Operation

The Management of Med-View Airline Plc wishes to clarify the misinformation being peddled on various media platforms and to allay any sense of doubt about the operations of the Airline. The Airline being known for its culture of Safety, Security and Comfort of its passengers, sent out some aircraft in its fleet (8737-500) and (8767 30oER) for scheduled maintenance and cabin reconfiguration respectively.

This has informed Management’s decision to reduce flight operations to some regions. But with the interest of the passengers at heart and also for them to get value for their money, rather than experiencing avoidable delays/cancellation of flights, the Airline has on various occasions re-booked/re-protected passengers with valid Med-View

Airline tickets to their various destinations. The Airline is still re-booking/re-protecting passengers till the Aircraft on scheduled maintenance and reconfiguration are delivered for continuous and optimal operations.

This can be testified by some passengers who have been re-protected/re-booked by the Airline on international or regional routes with partner airlines like Air Maroc, Ethiopian Air, Egypt Air and Virgin Atlantic. This is in line with international best practice to tackle situations of this nature. The Airline is putting all machineries in place to take delivery of its Aircraft on maintenance and reconfiguration so as to commence the airlifting of passengers with Med-View owned aircraft.

The Management stands to reassure our teeming passengers that their interest is being well taken care of and once again cherish their robust patronage over the years. We will continue to take steps to ensure the best services offered in the industry are being enjoyed by all.

Source: Proshare

