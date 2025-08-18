Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger Ties With Republic Of Congo

Nigeria has restated its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the Republic of the Congo through deeper cooperation in trade, peace, and cultural exchange, describing the partnership as vital to regional stability and shared prosperity.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, gave the assurance in a statement issued Friday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, to mark Congo’s Independence Day.

In his congratulatory message to Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso, Tuggar commended the resilience of the Congolese people, noting that their pursuit of sovereignty and development continues to inspire Africa.

He recalled the cordial relations between both countries, underscoring collaboration in trade, cultural exchange, maritime affairs, and regional peace initiatives. According to him, these engagements have reinforced mutual trust and created opportunities to address Africa’s common challenges.

“On this special occasion, Nigeria reiterates its readiness to deepen these valued ties, expand areas of mutual benefit, and continue working with the Republic of the Congo to advance peace, stability, and development,” he said.

Tuggar extended warm wishes to the government and people of Congo, expressing optimism for sustained harmony, economic growth, and enduring partnership between the two nations.