US Embassy Mandates Five-Year Social Media Disclosure For Nigerian Visa Applicants

The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced new requirements for visa applicants, mandating the disclosure of all social media usernames and handles used over the past five years.

In a statement released Monday via its official X account, the Mission explained that the measure aligns with the U.S. Department of State’s broader efforts to strengthen national security through enhanced screening.

Applicants are now required to provide a complete record of their social media profiles on the DS-160 visa application form. The Mission emphasized that failure to comply—either by omission or inaccurate reporting—could result in visa denial and future ineligibility.

“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form,” the statement read. “Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

The directive underscores Washington’s increasing reliance on digital footprints as part of global security and vetting protocols.