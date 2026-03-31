World Bank reaffirms support for Africa’s gas and energy infrastructure

Key Points

The World Bank has underscored its commitment to supporting gas development and energy infrastructure across Africa through the Mission 300 programme.

The institution is leveraging its five key arms to provide a mix of public sector financing, private sector development, and investment guarantees.

A primary strategic goal is the delivery of electricity connections to 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Ongoing projects include electricity and gas improvement programmes in Nigeria, as well as offshore gas supply support in Ghana.

Main Story

The World Bank reportedly reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to supporting gas development and energy infrastructure across Africa during a ministerial roundtable in Abuja on Monday.

Representing the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Justin Beleoken stated that the institution’s role extends far beyond simple financing, encompassing policy reforms and regional collaboration.

He explained that the bank’s strategy is currently focused on leveraging gas-to-power initiatives as a central pillar of its energy roadmap for the continent.

During the Decade of Gas workshop, officials noted that the World Bank Group operates through a coordinated structure to support both governments and private developers.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) was identified as a critical player in driving private investment, while the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) provides the necessary insurance to reduce risks and mobilise capital.

This multi-institutional approach is currently being applied to major cross-border pipeline projects and emerging energy sectors in countries such as Senegal, Mauritania, and Mozambique.

The Issue

The central challenge remains the scale of energy poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa and the massive capital required to bridge the infrastructure gap. While the World Bank has evolved its engagement in the gas sector, it must balance the push for renewable electricity with the immediate need for affordable gas-to-power solutions. Coordinating these large-scale initiatives across various national borders requires not only significant funding but also harmonised policy reforms to ensure that private capital feels secure enough to enter the market.

What’s Being Said

Officials stated that the World Bank’s role is anchored on expanding access to affordable electricity and implementing large-scale initiatives like Mission 300 .

. “In Nigeria, the Bank is involved in electricity and gas improvement programmes, while in Ghana it supports offshore gas supply,” noted Justin Beleoken during his presentation.

during his presentation. The institution emphasised that its experience across diverse regions positions it to foster stronger partnerships for sustainable development.

The IFC was highlighted for its “critical role” in supporting developers and driving private sector participation in energy projects.

What’s Next

The World Bank intends to scale up its Mission 300 programme to meet the target of connecting 300 million people to the grid.

programme to meet the target of connecting 300 million people to the grid. Further support is expected for major cross-border pipeline infrastructure to enhance regional energy integration.

Stakeholders will be watching for increased mobilisation of private capital through MIGA guarantees in emerging gas markets like Mozambique.

guarantees in emerging gas markets like Mozambique. The bank will continue to push for policy reforms in Nigeria and other African nations to create a more attractive environment for energy investors.

Bottom Line

The World Bank is positioning itself as the primary coordinator for Africa’s energy transition, using its various financial arms to de-risk gas and power projects. By focusing on regional integration and private sector involvement, the institution aims to turn gas resources into a functional tool for mass electrification across the continent.