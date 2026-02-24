Nigeria Needs Up To 7,000 Cold Trucks To Cut Food Losses — OTACCWA

KEY POINTS:

Nigeria requires 6,000–7,000 refrigerated trucks to reduce post-harvest losses.

Experts say transport gaps, not storage, remain the biggest challenge in the cold chain system.

Improved cold logistics could stabilise food prices, boost farmers’ income, and enhance regional trade.

MAIN STORY

The Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA) says Nigeria needs between 6,000 and 7,000 refrigerated trucks to effectively tackle post-harvest losses estimated at about N5 trillion annually.

The President of OTACCWA, Alexander Isong, disclosed this in an interview in Lagos, noting that earlier estimates of 5,000 trucks represented only a minimum threshold.

He explained that a more comprehensive nationwide assessment revealed the need for a larger fleet to ensure coverage across rural production zones and major distribution corridors.

According to him, achieving meaningful national coverage requires a structured mix of small last-mile refrigerated trucks, medium distribution vehicles, and heavy-duty long-haul cold transport systems.

THE ISSUES

Isong identified transport as the “critical missing link” in Nigeria’s cold chain system, stressing that storage facilities alone cannot address post-harvest losses without efficient cold mobility.

He also highlighted the need for pre-cooling centres located near farms to reduce spoilage within hours of harvest.

Additionally, he advocated the deployment of digital traceability systems to monitor temperature compliance throughout supply chains.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Isong, who also serves as Nigeria Country Director for the World Agriculture Forum, said scaling cold chain logistics would significantly stabilise food prices, improve farmers’ earnings, and reduce waste.

He added that stronger cold transport infrastructure would boost Nigeria’s participation in regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He explained that a cold chain is a temperature-controlled supply system designed to preserve perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals from production to consumption, ensuring quality, safety, and shelf life.

WHAT’S NEXT

OTACCWA is expected to continue advocating policy support, industry collaboration, and investment in cold chain infrastructure, including standards development and sustainable technology adoption.

Stakeholders are also pushing for stronger public-private partnerships to expand refrigerated transport capacity nationwide.

BOTTOM LINE

Experts say bridging Nigeria’s cold transport gap with thousands of refrigerated trucks and supporting infrastructure is essential to reducing food waste, strengthening food security, and enhancing the country’s agricultural competitiveness.