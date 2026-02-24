AGF Withdraws Forgery Charge Against Ozekhome

KEY POINTS:

Attorney General withdraws three-count forgery charge against senior lawyer Mike Ozekhome.

The decision followed the federal takeover of prosecution from ICPC under constitutional powers.

Court strikes out the case after defence did not object.

MAIN STORY

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation has withdrawn the criminal charge filed against senior advocate Mike Ozekhome over alleged forgery.

The withdrawal was announced on Tuesday at the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja.

The Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), informed Justice Peter Kekemeke that the Attorney General decided to review the matter holistically to determine the most appropriate course of action.

Following the application, which was not opposed by the defence team, the court struck out the three-count charge against Ozekhome.

The case was originally instituted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which accused the senior lawyer of forgery, fraud, and use of false documents linked to a disputed London property.

THE ISSUES

Prosecutors had alleged that Ozekhome knowingly received a property located at 79 Randall Avenue, London, which he claimed was gifted to him.

They further accused him of allegedly using a forged Nigerian passport to support the claim, actions said to contravene provisions of the Corrupt Practices Act and the FCT Penal Code.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Oyedepo told the court that the Attorney General’s decision to assume control of the prosecution was taken under Section 174 of the Constitution, which empowers the AGF to institute, take over, or discontinue criminal proceedings.

He explained that the takeover was carried out in collaboration with the ICPC to ensure the prosecution meets the highest standards of effectiveness, diligence, and due process.

According to him, the decision was guided by public interest considerations, the need to strengthen confidence in the justice system, and promote inter-agency cooperation in anti-corruption efforts.

He also assured the court that the rights of the defendant would be protected during the ongoing review.

WHAT’S NEXT

Legal observers expect the Attorney General’s office to conclude its review to determine whether the case will be reinstated, amended, or permanently discontinued.

Stakeholders also anticipate further clarification on the implications of the decision for ongoing anti-corruption prosecutions.

BOTTOM LINE

The withdrawal of the forgery charge marks a significant development in the high-profile case, reflecting the Attorney General’s constitutional authority over criminal prosecutions and signalling a broader review of the matter in the interest of justice and due process.