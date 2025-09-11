Nigeria LNG Harnesses Artificial Intelligence To Strengthen Gas Supply And Exports

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its operations, a move the company says will transform efficiency, safety, and productivity across its extensive gas infrastructure.

Mr. Olakunle Osobu, Deputy Managing Director of NLNG, disclosed this innovation while addressing over 50,000 participants from 150 countries at the Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Milan, Italy. The session was themed “Operational Excellence Through the Application of Artificial Intelligence Technologies.”

Osobu explained that adopting AI is not only strategic but also essential, given the scale of NLNG’s operations and its mission to boost both domestic gas supply and exports.

“With more than 10,000 operators and technicians working simultaneously, leveraging AI has become compulsory to maintain precision, safety, and efficiency,” Osobu said.

He emphasized that NLNG’s zero-incident policy and culture of continuous improvement require intelligent systems capable of guiding operations and simplifying complex decisions.

“We have embedded AI into every aspect of our work—from safety management to machine performance. The result is a leaner, more efficient, and highly productive operation,” he noted.

A major breakthrough has also been recorded in workforce training. Osobu revealed that operator training, which previously took six to twelve months, now takes just two to three months using AI-powered systems. This efficiency has cut costs and enhanced productivity.

AI has also revolutionized equipment management, enabling machinery to run faster and smarter while generating actionable insights that optimize decision-making.

“AI has allowed us to embrace smart work over hard work. It is the future of our industry, and we are fully invested in it,” Osobu stressed.

Mr. Jude Ohanyere, Senior Mechanical Engineer for Static Equipment at NLNG, also highlighted ongoing life-extension assessments for critical assets such as the Main Cryogenic Heat Exchanger (MCHE).

He explained that NLNG has partnered with Honeywell, the original equipment manufacturer, to ensure the MCHE can continue operating efficiently for the next 10 to 25 years.

“Reliability of our core assets translates into fewer outages, stronger supply commitments, and reduced gas flaring,” Ohanyere said.

The company emphasized that its integration of AI not only benefits its operations but also strengthens Nigeria’s energy mix and positions the nation as a frontrunner in digital energy solutions across Africa.

The Gastech forum continues to serve as a major platform for global energy leaders to explore innovations across gas, LNG, hydrogen, AI, and climate solutions.