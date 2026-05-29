NBS reports kerosene price climbs to N2,976.94 national average in April 2026

Key points

The national average retail price for a litre of kerosene rose to N2,976.94 in April 2026.

The price per litre reflects a 22.49 percent increase compared to the N2,430.38 recorded in March 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the retail cost per litre jumped by 34.12 percent from N2,219.69 in April 2025.

Sokoto State posted the highest average prices for both a litre at N3,965.10 and a gallon at N17,842.96.

At the regional level, the North-West recorded the highest average retail pricing for both volumetric measures.

Main Story

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average retail price of a litre of kerosene increased from N2,430.38 recorded in March to N2,976.94 in April.

The NBS made this known in its Kerosene Price Watch for April 2026, released in Abuja. It said the April price of N2,976.94 represented a 22.49 per cent increase compared to what was recorded in March 2026.

The report said the average price per litre of kerosene increased on a year-on-year basis by 34.12 per cent from N2,219.69 recorded in April 2025 to N2,976.94 in April 2026. On state profile analysis, the report showed that Sokoto recorded the highest average price of N3,965.10, followed by Kebbi at N3,808.75 and Lagos at N3,790.90.

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The NBS said the analysis further showed that the North-West recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at N3,437.15, followed by the North-East at N2,987.65.

It said the South-East recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N2,674.61. The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in April 2026, was N13,396.23, indicating a 22.49 per cent increase from the N10,936.71 in March 2026.

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On state profile analysis, it showed that Sokoto recorded the highest average retail price at N17,842.96, followed by Kebbi at N17,139.38 and Lagos at N17,059.05.

On the other hand, the report said Bayelsa recorded the lowest price at N8,069.28, followed by Kogi and Yobe at N8,919.09 and N10,060.99, respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the North-West recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at N15,467.16, followed by the North-East at N13,444.41.

The Issues

Managing a 34.12 percent year-on-year increase in household fuel costs per litre that adds pressure to domestic energy budgets.

Navigating extreme state-by-state price disparities, with some areas facing retail prices twice as high as others.

Absorbing a sharp 61.50 percent long-term annual surge in bulk pricing for consumer fuel gallons.

What’s Being Said

Documenting the baseline pricing conditions in the regions where consumer market metrics reached their most affordable levels, the bureau noted: “On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Bayelsa at N1,815.40, followed by Kogi at N1,982.02 and Yobe at N2,235.77.”

Outlining the long-term structural upward shift in bulk market purchases over the preceding twelve-month cycle, the text stated: “On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 61.50 per cent from N8,294.98 recorded in April 2025.”

Defining the baseline economic values recorded in the geographic zone where bulk volume distributions maintained the lowest market costs, the NBS said: “The South-East recorded the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene at N12,035.73,”

What’s Next

Consumers in the North-West will continue to face the highest localized prices for their household energy purchases.

Market distribution networks will be tracked to see if state-level disparities between zones like Sokoto and Bayelsa narrow.

Financial analysts will evaluate how the continuous upward trajectory of fuel watch reports influences broader national inflation tracking data.

Bottom Line

The April 2026 Kerosene Price Watch from the NBS shows escalating fuel costs across Nigeria, with the national average hitting N2,976.94 per litre and N13,396.23 per gallon, while severe geographical price disparities leave residents of Sokoto paying the highest rates in the federation.