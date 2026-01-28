RMAFC Deploys Drones And High-Sea Fieldwork To Resolve Inter-State Oil Well Feuds

The Federal Government has launched a decisive technical exercise to settle long-standing ownership disputes over newly drilled and contested oil wells across Nigeria’s coastal states. At a flag-off ceremony in Abuja on January 26, 2026, the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, announced that the commission has transitioned from field verification to the “plotting phase” of coordinates.

This scientific approach is designed to accurately attribute oil and gas assets to their rightful states, directly impacting the distribution of the constitutionally mandated 13 percent derivation fund. The exercise targets flashpoints between several states, including the protracted 76 oil well dispute between Akwa Ibom and Cross River, as well as contested boundaries between Edo and Delta, and Anambra and Imo.

The resolution process is being handled by an Inter-Agency Technical Committee (IATC), which includes experts from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the National Boundary Commission (NBC), and the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation. Between September 2025 and early January 2026, the team conducted extensive fieldwork in difficult terrains, including deep-offshore locations and remote creeks.

To ensure total transparency and reach inaccessible areas, the committee deployed advanced drones to capture high-precision coordinates. These physical checks mark a departure from previous years when the commission relied solely on secondary data from regulatory agencies, a practice that often fueled petitions from state governors.

The ongoing plotting phase, which involves the presence of Surveyors-General from the affected states, is expected to conclude with a final report by early February 2026. Dr. Shehu emphasized that the commission will act as an “unbiased umpire,” using “facts on the ground” rather than political claims to determine ownership.